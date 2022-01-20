FILLMORE — Emma Cole recorded 24 points and 14 rebounds to power the Fillmore girls basketball team to a 60-14 triumph over Scio/Friendship in non-league action Thursday night.
Jadyn Mucher (9 points) grabbed 11 rebounds while Hope Russell (8 points) came up with six steals for the Eagles, who held a 24-0 first-quarter lead before cruising to their 12th-straight victory to start the year. Rachel Hatch chipped in four assists.
Nevaeh Ross hit a pair of 3s en route to six points for Scio/Friendship (3-6).
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 39, Hinsdale 16BOLIVAR — Kayli Giardini racked up 22 points and Jessica Majot chipped in eight to key Bolivar-Richburg.
The Wolverines snapped a five-game losing streak while moving to 3-10. Sarah Tuttle had seven points for Hinsdale (0-8).
ECIC DIV. III
Depew 64, Pioneer 32YORKSHIRE — Myah Fox and Kyler Felber netted 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Pioneer.
Depew improved to 8-1 while the Panthers fell to 5-4.
AT BOLIVAR Hinsdale (16)
Childs 2 0-0 4, Jimerson 1 0-0 3, J. Sutton 1 0-0 2, Tuttle 2 2-2 7, H. Sutton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-2 16.
Bolivar-Richburg (39)
Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Sisson 1 1-2 3, R. Giardini 1 0-0 2, K. Giardini 8 3-4 22, Crowley 1 0-0 2, Majot 4 0-0 8. Totals: 16 4-6 39. Hinsdale 2 7 10 16 Bolivar-Richburg 16 27 32 39
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 2 (Jimerson, Tuttle); B-R 3 (K. Giardini). Total fouls: Hinsdale 8, B-R 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Scio/Friendship (14)
Ross 2 0-0 6, Bolzan 1 0-0 2, Donohue 1 2-2 4, Grover 1 0-0 2, Sisson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2-2 14.
Fillmore (60)
H. Russell 3 2-4 8, G. Russell 1 0-0 2, Hatch 1 0-0 2, Mucher 4 0-0 9, Cole 11 2-2 24, Beardsley 2 0-0 5, Miller 3 1-3 7, Geertman 1 1-2 3. Totals: 26 6-9 60. Scio/Friendship 0 10 10 14 Fillmore 24 40 54 60
Three-point goals: S/F 2 (Ross); Fill. 2 (Mucher, Beardsley). Total fouls: S/F 9, Fill. 3. Fouled out: None.