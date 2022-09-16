FILLMORE — It was a Friday night league battle, under the lights, between two undefeated teams looking to set themselves apart as the best in Allegany County.
And it was perhaps the Game of the Year in the county … until these squads meet again, or unless either Bolivar-Richburg of Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale challenge for the top spot down the road.
The Fillmore girls soccer team had gotten off to a typically strong start, topping a pair of Section 6 Class C schools before rolling past its next three opponents by a combined count of 20-1. In this one, it was given arguably its biggest test yet, from an upstart Genesee Valley/Belfast team that also sat 5-0.
And, no, it wasn’t easy, but the Eagles survived.
Hope and Grace Russell did what they normally do — provided the scoring punch — accounting for a pair of second-half goals to key Fillmore to a 2-0 victory. Grace scored off a pass from Hope in the 42nd minute and Hope tacked on the insurance goal, with Rachel Hatch assisting, in minute 50 for the Eagles.
Though it took some time to break the stalemate, coach Jon Beardsley’s team had much of the control, holding a 24-4 edge in shots.
“It was a great Friday night battle between two undefeated teams, a great atmosphere with tons of fan support for both teams, and on the field both teams battled hard.” Beardsley said. “Our defense was just rock solid, and offensively we only got better as the game went on.
“Beforehand there was a question about our fitness, but the girls really showed no flaw in that area. Tonight was an excellent team effort, and G-V/Belfast wasn't undefeated by luck. They are formidable in many areas, and it was just a quality night of soccer.
Preslee Miller needed three saves to earn her third-straight shutout. Ashley Burrows stopped 10 shots for the JagDogs (5-1).
GIRLS
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Andover/Whitesville 1
BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris registered a pair of second-half goals, her fifth and sixth of the year, to help Bolivar-Richburg pull away.
Madigan Harris tallied off a McKinlee pass to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead midway through the first half before Alexys Palmatier scored, with Gabrielle Terhune assisting, to tie it at 1 for Andover/Whitesville.
Madigan then assisted McKinlee midway through the second half to make it 2-1 and McKinlee later scored an insurance marker off a pass from Cassidy Stives. Kyla Gayton made four saves for B-R (3-3) while Olivia Waters matched that number for A/W (0-5-1).
BOYS
ECIC III
Pioneer 6, Cheektowaga 5
YORKSHIRE — J.T. Carmody recorded two late goals and Pioneer tallied three times on either side of halftime, enough to hold off Cheektowaga.
Zander Terhune posted a goal and three assists while Josh Chitty and Landon Schultz each added a goal and a helper for the Panthers (2-5). Gabriel Kempf also had a goal while Seth Higgins made four saves.
Cheektowaga fell to 1-6.
NON-LEAGUE
Chautauqua Lake 14, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
MAYVILLE — Ethan Testa scored just 1:39 in and Elias Quintero racked up four goals to power Chautauqua Lake.
Arley Culver, Caleb Prewitt, Brendan Klossner and Lincoln Smith all added a pair of markers for the Thunderbirds. Clayton Fairbank also scored while Prewitt and Klossner combined to earn the shutout with four saves.
Ashton Clark-Sanford had 20 saves for Salamanca/C-LV (0-6).