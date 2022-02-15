CUBA — The Cuba-Rushford girls basketball team played Fillmore a bit closer than it did in the teams’ first meeting.
And it was more competitive with the Eagles than a handful of other squads this year.
Ultimately, though, as it’s been all season, Fillmore was just a bit too tough.
Emma Cole and Jadyn Mucher had matching 16-point efforts to lift the Eagles to a 41-23 victory in an Allegany County Division I rematch on Tuesday night. Fillmore jumped out to a 14-3 advantage and led 28-10 at halftime before the Rebels played virtually evenly with the Eagles over the final two quarters.
Fillmore, which had already sewn up another league title, finished the regular season a perfect 19-0 while C-R concluded the year at 7-12.
I was happy with our effort tonight,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “Fillmore is a tough team on both ends of the floor. They’re always very organized with a good gameplan and they execute it very well.”
Taylor Searle had a team-best 12 points for the Rebels.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Houghton 42, Scio/Friendship 27
HOUGHTON — Jessica Prentice racked up 26 points to key Houghton past Scio/Friendship for the third time this year.
Houghton (9-7) outscored S/F in each quarter while progressively pulling away.
M. Ross tallied eight points for Scio/Friendship (7-13).
Wellsville 63, Bolivar-Richburg 28
WELLSVILLE — Jaelyn Knapp collected 17 points and seven rebounds and Marley Adams logged 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals to power Wellsville.
Emily Costello (4 assists) notched 11 points while Jaylynn Mess added five rebounds and five assists and Kaylee Coleman pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lions (15-3), who have won nine of the last 10.
Up 30-16 at halftime, Wellsville put it away with a 19-5 third quarter.
Kayli Giardini had a team-best 11 points for the Wolverines (3-15).