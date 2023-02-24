FILLMORE — There were some initial nerves to work through, Tom Parks acknowledged.
That much was made evident by a shaky 8-5 first quarter.
But once his Fillmore girls basketball team settled in, it successfully managed to carry the momentum from a six-game winning streak to close the regular season into its playoff opener. And the result was a 47-27 triumph over Arkport/Canaseraga in a Section 5 Class D1 quarterfinal on Friday night.
Hope Russell had one of her higher scoring outputs of the season, finishing with 22 points, Amelia Rose added 10 off the bench and the second-seeded Eagles once again used a strong defensive effort to secure a convincing victory. Fillmore used a 12-7 second quarter to extend the lead to eight at halftime and then rattled off a 17-5 third quarter to all but seal it.
The Eagles (16-5) will now play No. 3 Lyndonville in one of two Monday night semifinals (6 p.m.) in LeRoy.
“Once we were able to get a couple easy buckets our confidence rose and we played a very nice game on both sides of the ball,” said Parks, whose team has now won seven-straight and 10 of the last 11 overall. “Arkport/Canaseraga has a nice team and they have a couple of 6-footers that we had to focus on defensively. I thought the girls did an excellent job of taking away the inside and really doing an excellent job on the glass. Most nights our defense sparks our offense and that was the case in the third quarter. We forced a lot of turnovers and that led to some open layups on the other end.
“Hope had a great game for us and Amelia Rose (off the) bench was huge. We talked about having to do things together to succeed and tonight was a nice example of players filling their roles on both sides of the ball. Hopefully we can stay focused and ready for the semis.”
Payton O’Dell had 15 points for No. 7 Arkport/Canaseraga (11-11).
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS
Genesee Valley/Belfast 45, Avoca/Prattsburgh 22
BELMONT — Up 28-13 through a bit of a rockfight of three quarters, GV/Belfast used a 17-9 surge to pull away.
Fourth-seeded GV/Belfast (13-8) will take on top-seeded Keshequa in Monday’s semifinals. No. 5 Avoca/Prattsburgh finished the year 13-9.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINALS
Eden 55, Allegany-Limestone 24
EDEN — Allegany-Limestone hung in there over the final three quarters, playing to within 35-21 over 24 minutes, but couldn’t overcome an early 20-3 hole.
Top-seeded Eden (18-3) will take on No. 4 Akron in Wednesday’s semifinals.
No. 9 Allegany-Limestone, after a first-round playoff win over Medina, finished the year 5-17.
Southwestern 61, Salamanca 33
JAMESTOWN — Reece Beaver tallied 17 points, Kara Ricker notched 13 and the pair combined to hit seven 3-pointers to power Southwestern.
Salamanca was within 15-8 on the road of the No. 3 seed, but the Trojans (15-5) used a 17-6 second quarter to take control and a 16-8 third quarter to all but put it away. Karina Crouse had a team-best 15 points for the 11th-seeded Warriors, who finished the season 8-14.
Southwestern will play either Falconer or Olmsted in Wednesday’s semifinals.
“We played hard tonight but couldn’t get a whole lot going on the offensive end, whether it was finishing underneath or finding the best look,” Salamanca coach Joe Hinman said. “They made it difficult on us with their zone defense.
“We played okay defensively, but we weren’t able to get out on their shooters in time. They hit some 3s in the first half that gave them a lot of momentum and it felt like we were fighting an uphill battle almost all game. Our season was filled with many ups and downs but we found a way to finish strong (after a 49-16 triumph over Newfane on Tuesday), even if it was a tough loss.”
AT LAKEWOOD
Salamanca (33)
K. Crouse 5 3-10 15, M. Crouse 0 0-2 0, Monahan 1 0-0 3, Wolfe 0 1-2 1, Downey 1 0-0 2, Oakes 2 0-0 6, McComber 3 0-0 6. Totals: 12 4-14 33.
Southwestern (61)
R. Beaver 5 3-4 17, Cotter 1 4-4 6, B. Beaver 1 0-0 3, Sirianni 4 0-0 9, Hamilton 0 0-2 0, McIntyre 2 4-4 8, Pearson 2 0-2 5, Ricker 5 0-0 13. Totals: 20 11-16 61. Salamanca 8 14 22 33 Southwestern 15 32 48 61
Three-point goals: Sala. 5 (K. Crouse 2, Oakes 2, Monahan); S’west 10 (R. Beaver 4, Ricker 3, B. Beaver, Sirianni, Pearson). Total fouls: Sala. 14, S’West 16. Fouled out:
M. Crouse (Sa.).
AT FILLMORE
Arkport/Canaseraga (27)
R. Payne 1 1-2 4, J. Payne 1 0-1 2, O’Dell 6 1-2 15, Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Gilman 2 0-2 4. Totals: 11 2-7 27.
Fillmore (47)
H. Russell 9 3-6 22, G. Russell 2 1-2 5, Hatch 3 0-0 6, Rose 3 2-3 10, Miller 0 2-4 2, Geertman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 8-15 47. A/C 5 12 17 27 Fillmore 8 20 37 47
Three-point goals: Fillmore 3 (H. Russell, Rose 2); A/C 3 (R. Payne, O’Dell 2). Total fouls: Fillmore 13, A/C 12. Fouled out: McCumiskey (F).