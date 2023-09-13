WAYLAND — The Fillmore girls tennis team (1-3) secured its first win of the season against Wayland-Cohocton.
In a 4-1 win Wednesday, Fillmore swept through the singles matches which included Molly Mahoney getting her first career win in second singles. Playing pro sets, the three singles players only gave up nine sets combined, with Claire Schilke in first singles and Spencer Hopkins in third. First doubles was the only matchup that Fillmore dropped in the overall match. A win in second doubles (Kirra Bentley, Lena Tucker) finished off Wayland-Cohocton.
“I'm really proud of the team for persevering and working hard to get better,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “It really paid off today. All three singles players played really well, and a special congrats to Molly for getting her first career singles win.”
Falconer 5, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Salamanca (0-4) continues to search for their first win of the season after being swept by Falconer (3-1).
The Golden Falcons did not give up a single set in the overall match as each player swept their Warrior opponents. Myla Brainard, Riley Farrugello and Angelina Fiasco each secured singles wins. Jerzie Smith and Rachael Swanson picked up a win in first doubles and Mia Vandevelde and Emily Green did the same in second doubles.
“First singles Jasmine Smith finished strong in her match and rallied back but fell 4-6 in the second set,” Salamanca coach Joe Hinman said. “Second doubles partners Sage Huff and Miah Perez had a hot start in their first set by winning three games. Every girl on the team has gained more confidence and success in each match so far this season.
AT WAYLAND
Fillmore 4, Wayland-Cohocton 1
Singles: Schilke (F) 10-5 Walker; Mahoney (F) 10-3 Hoffman; Hopkins (F) 10-1 Slayton
Doubles: Carr/Hosmer (WC) 10-6 Morley/Knapp; Bentley/Tucker (F) 10-6 Grodis/Swingle
AT SALAMANCA
Singles: Brainard (F) 6-1, 6-4 Smith; Farrugello (F) 6-1, 6-0 Benjamin; Fiasco (F) 6-1, 6-1 Lounsbury
Doubles: Smith/Swanson (F) 6-0, 6-0 Lockhart/Prey; Vandevelde/Green (F) 6-3, 6-0 Huff/Perez