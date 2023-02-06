FILLMORE — Make it three-straight and six of the last seven for the Fillmore girls basketball team.
Hope Russell tossed in 18 points to spark the Eagles to a 58-22 triumph over Bolivar-Richburg in an Allegany County Division I rematch on Monday night. After consecutive losses midseason dropped Fillmore to 6-4, coach Tom Parks’ team has embarked upon another run to move to 12-5 with three contests remaining over the next week, including one more with Bolivar-Richburg.
Grace Russell added 11 points and she and sister Hope combined for a trio of 3-pointers. Eight total players reached the scoring column for the Eagles.
Carmen Crowley scored 12 of 22 points for the Wolverines, who fell to 7-10.
NON-LEAGUEScio/Friendship 53, Mount Morris 43SCIO — Kadence Donohue poured in 25 points as Scio/Friendship avenged an earlier loss to Mount Morris for its 10th victory of the year.
S/F snapped a four-game slide while moving to 10-7.
Denishka Valentin and Cadence Stroud totaled 16 and 13 points, respectively, for Mount Morris (7-10).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIHoughton 51, Hinsdale 17HOUGHTON — Houghton’s Jess Prentice and Jessica Adenuga combined for 43 points to pace the Panthers (5-13).
Prentice scored a game-high 22 points and Adenuga had 21.
For Hinsdale (0-18), Sarah Tuttle had eight points.
AT FILLMORE Bolivar-Richburg (22)
Sisson 1 0-2 3, Giardini 2 0-0 4, Crowley 6 0-2 12, Ayers 0 1-2 1, Steiner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 1-6 22.
Fillmore (58)
H. Russell 7 2-4 18, G. Russell 5 0-0 11, Hatch 1 0-0 2, Ellsworth 2 0-0 4, McCumiskey 3 0-1 6, Miller 2 0-0 4, Rose 4 0-0 9, O. Frazier 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 2-5 58. Bolivar-Rich. 6 15 20 22 Fillmore 15 33 45 58
Three-point goals: B-R 1 (Sisson); Fillmore 4 (H. Russell 2, G. Russell, Rose). Total fouls: B-R 5, Fillmore 10. Fouled out:
None.
AT HOUGHTON Hinsdale (17)
H. Sutton 1 1-3 3, Foskit 1 0-0 2, Jimmerson 2 0-0 4, S. Tuttle 4 0-0 8. Totals: 8 1-3 17.
Houghton (51)
Prentice 10 2-3 22, Adenuga 9 3-5 21, Maya 2 0-0 4, Reitnour 1 0-0 2, Xie 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-8 51. Hinsdale 5 9 13 17 Houghton 8 24 41 51
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 0; Houghton 0. Total fouls: Hinsdale 5, Houghton 5. Fouled out: None.