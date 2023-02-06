FILLMORE — Make it three-straight and six of the last seven for the Fillmore girls basketball team.

Hope Russell tossed in 18 points to spark the Eagles to a 58-22 triumph over Bolivar-Richburg in an Allegany County Division I rematch on Monday night. After consecutive losses midseason dropped Fillmore to 6-4, coach Tom Parks’ team has embarked upon another run to move to 12-5 with three contests remaining over the next week, including one more with Bolivar-Richburg.

