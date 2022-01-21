FILLMORE — For the second-straight game, the Fillmore boys basketball team got off to a bit of a slow start.
In this one, after taking an initial 16-6 lead, it had trouble stopping Scio/Friendship’s Brendon Loucks, who scored 10 second-quarter points to keep S/F within single digits until just before halftime. But for the second-straight game, the Eagles were ultimately able to win comfortably.
Zach Sisson totaled 18 points, five rebounds and three assists and Fillmore used a 16-4 burst in the third quarter to pull away for a 58-34 triumph in a non-league matchup on Friday night. Mitchell Ward posted 12 points and five assists and Carter Sisson grabbed eight rebounds for the Eagles. Five others added between three and seven points.
“I guess I have to work on my pregame speeches,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch joked. “Loucks really took it to us early and we took awhile to adapt. The good news is we are playing through it and getting contributions from 7-8 guys every game.
“Mitchell played his usual solid game with great defense and Carter led us in rebounds in spite of foul trouble. With teams really focusing on taking (6-foot-7 senior center) Will Roeske away, Zach stepped up inside … and really dictated the offense.”
Zach Sisson was also a stopper on defense, limiting one of S/F’s top scorers, Lazar Bulajic, to two points. Loucks finished with 14 points for S/F (6-7).
“We need to keep improving to be where we want at the end of the season,” Crouch added, “especially with some big games looming over the next couple of weeks.”
NON-LEAGUEArchbishop Walsh 56, Belfast 36OLEAN — Powered by hot shooting by Luca Quinn and Russell Maine, the Archbishop Walsh boys basketball team avenged an 18-point loss by running away with a 56-36 victory over Belfast on Friday.
Quinn made six 3-pointers and Maine made five from long range and both scored 20 points in the non-league win. Maine had a double-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and six steals.
Kellen Brady added 10 points for Archbishop Walsh (3-7).
Matt Weaver scored 19 points for Belfast (9-3) and Tony Logue added 11 points.
“They beat us by 20 (52-34) the first time we played them up there,” Walsh coach Andy Moore said. “It was a good turnaround, and it was a breakout game for Luca Quinn. He’s only a freshman and he’s struggled a bit shooting the ball but he shot it well tonight and hopefully he’ll continue with consistency.”
Bolivar-Richburg 78, Andover/Whitesville 53BOLIVAR — Landon Danaher poured in 29 points in led his team in three other statistical categories with seven assists, five steals and six rebounds in a win for Bolivar-Richburg (8-2).
Camdyn MacDonell added 14 points and Wyatt Karnuth had 11 points and six rebounds.
B-R led 27-6 after the first quarter.
“We started off with some good pressure from our press and Landon got a lot of transition points,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “He heated up from the 3-point line and got us started. He and Cam worked well down low.
“It was just good all-around play, good defense and good transition.”
CJ Estep led Andover/Whitesville with 13 points and Luke Erdmann had 11 points.
Cuba-Rushford 34, Houghton 24CUBA — Cuba-Rushford pulled itself back to .500 at 5-5 with the win, led by Jack Frank’s 15 points on 9-for-11 free-throw shooting.
For Houghton (2-8), Hugo Huang scored nine points on three 3-pointers.
AT OLEAN Belfast (36)
Hill 1 0-0 3, Cater 1 1-2 3, A. Logue 4 0-0 11, Weaver 7 2-3 19, K. Logue. Totals: 13 3-5 36.
Archbishop Walsh (56)
Brady 4 2-2 10, Quinn 7 0-0 20, Maine 7 1-3 20, Przybyla 3 0-0 6, Swenson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-5 56. Belfast 10 15 31 36 Walsh 16 27 43 56
Three-point goals: Belfast 7 (A. Logue 3, Weaver 3, Hill); Walsh 11 (Quinn 6, Maine 5). Total fouls: Belfast 5, Walsh 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Scio/Friendship (34)
Golden 0 1-2 1, Loucks 6 2-6 14, Davenport 3 0-0 7, Ford 1 0-1 3, Bulajic 2 0-1 4, Benhassine 1 0-0 2, Greenman 1 0-0 2, Ross 0 0-2 0, Otero 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 4-14 34.
Fillmore (58)
C.Sisson 2 2-3 6, Schilke 1 0-0 3, Sanasith 0 1-2 1, Wood 1 0-0 2, Zubikowski 2 0-0 4, Colombo 2 0-0 5, Ward 6 0-0 12, Z. Sisson 7 1-2 18, Walinski 0 0-1 0, Roeske 2 3-4 7. Totals: 23 7-12 48. S/F 6 19 23 34 Fillmore 16 33 49 58
Three-point goals: S/F 2 (Davenport, Ford); Fillmore 5 (Schilke, Colombo, Z.Sisson 3). Total fouls: S/F 11, Fillmore 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT BOLIVAR Andover/Whitesville (53)
C. Brown 1 1-2 4, Belmont 1 0-0 2, Estep 5 3-5 13, Carlin 0 1-2 1, Waters 1 0-0 2, Erdmann 1 3 0-0 11, Acor 3 1-1 7, T. Brown 1 0-0 2, Mattison 4 0-2 8, Niedermaier 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 7-12 53.
Bolivar-Richburg (78)
Sisson 4 0-1 9, Danaher 12 1-2 29, Karnuth 5 1-2 11, Worth 0 1-2 1, Unfus 3 0-0 9, Canepa 1 0-0 3, Gaines 1 0-0 2, MacDonell 6 2-2 14. Totals: 32 5-9 78. A/W 6 28 43 53 B-R 27 40 64 78
Three-point goals: A/W 4 (Erdmann 4, C. Brown); B-R 9 (Danaher 4, Unfus 3, Sisson, Canepa). Total fouls: A/W 10, B-R 14. Fouled out:
Baldwin (BR).
JV: B-R won.
AT CUBA Houghton (24)
Huang 3 0-0 9, Habecker 2 1-2 5, DeGolyer 1 1-4 3, Adenuga 0 1-2 1, Prentice 2 0-0 6. Totals: 8 3-8 24.
Cuba-Rushford (34)
Frank 3 9-11 15, Scott 3 1-3 8, Clement 2 3-5 7, Brooks 1 2-4 4. Totals: 9 15-23 34. Houghton 5 11 18 24 C-R 6 19 26 34
Three-point goals: Houghton 5 (Huang 3, Prentice 2); C-R 1 (Scott). Total fouls: Houghton 19, C-R 14. Fouled out: DeGolyer (H).