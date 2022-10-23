FILLMORE — No opponent has been able to keep the Fillmore girls soccer team off the board this year.
Alfred-Almond did it Saturday … for 40 minutes. Then the offense awoke for coach Jon Beardsley’s undefeated Eagles.
Tied 0-0 at the halftime break, Fillmore’s Hope Russell opened the scoring with a goal just 20 seconds into the second half with an assist from her sister Grace. Grace Russell made it 2-0 with a goal in the 48th minute, then Rachel Hatch added a third goal in the 53rd with another Grace Russell assist on the way to a 3-0 win in a Section 5 Class D1 quarterfinal win.
Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made one save in a shutout.
For No. 8 A-A (5-9-4), Gracen Dusinberre made 21 saves.
Top-seeded Fillmore (17-0) will play Keshequa in a semifinal Wednesday night in Hornell.
“The first half was a combination of Alfred-Almond playing disciplined defense and us settling a bit early and not completing our offensive attack,” Beardsley said. “Their direct kick and one corner kick was all they got offensively, and we had the most shots we’ve had all year with 35 and it felt like 135.
“Mentally we were challenged by solid defense and our lack of finishing early on, but we came out in the second half and scored in 20 seconds. Advancing is the key and we did that.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS Genesee Valley/Belfast 6, Harley-Allendale Columbia 0
BELMONT — Second-seeded Genesee Valley/Belfast cruised into the semifinals with six goals from five different players.
Hannah Southwick-Powers scored twice while Whitney Young and Bayleigh Tallman both had a goal and an assist and Mary Hamer and Harley Proctor scored one goal each. Sophie Zillgitt made two assists.
Ashley Burrows kept a clean sheet as the goalkeeper made two saves.
GV/Belfast (12-3-2) will play No. 3 Naples in a semifinal on Wednesday in Hornell.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS Northstar Christian 2, Andover/Whitesville 1
ROCHESTER — Allie Skeval’s goal in the 79th minute broke the tie just before the end of regulation, giving Andover/Whitesville a heartbreaking defeat in its bid to upset No. 1 Northstar.
All three goals were scored in the game’s final 20 minutes. Katelyn Demarest scored the game’s first goal in the 65th minute for Northstar, followed by an answer four minutes later from A/W’s Kennedy Bledsoe in the 69th. Grace Kearney had an assist on the game-winner 10 minutes later.
Goalkeeper Olivia Waters made five saves for No. 8 A/W (2-12-3). Aliyah Cuylear made one save for Northstar (15-1-1).
Hammondsport 2, Scio/Friendship 2; Hammondsport advances on PKs, 4-3
HAMMONDSPORT — Scio/Friendship fell behind twice in regulation and answered both times, but could not match No. 4 Hammondsport (6-9-2) in penalty kicks after 30 minutes of overtime.
After a first-half goal from Hammondsport’s Sam Pratt, S/F’s Lexi Crossley scored with 11 minutes left in the half. Again, Hammondsport led with a Stefania Tears goal to make it 2-1, but S/F’s Morghyn Ross converted a penalty kick with 18 minutes left to force overtime.
Grace Drumm made two saves in goal for No. 5 S/F (3-11-3).
Hammondsport’s LaZell Locey made six saves.
“It was a good game,” S/F coach Eric Weinman said. “Both teams played really well. We hit the goal post three times and their goalie stopped two breakaways in overtime. But with the PKs, we scored three, the other two hit the post and kicked out. It was one of those nights where we just couldn’t buy it. But it was a good game. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they go out.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT CLASS C2 QUARTERFINAL Bolivar-Richburg 4, Caledonia-Mumford 0
BOLIVAR — Ian Unfus, David Baldwin, Ryder Easton and Braden Zilker each scored a goal to lift No. 3 Bolivar-Richburg (14-2-1) into the semifinals.
B-R scored twice in each half. Aydin Sisson and Reiss Gaines made a pair of assists each.
Goalkeeper David Abdo made seven saves in a shutout for the Wolverines, who will play No. 2 Byron-Bergen/Elba on Wednesday in Warsaw.
No. 6 Caledonia-Mumford ends the season at 10-8.
“Tonight was a great showing from the boys,” B-R coach Mike Zilker said. “They all played hard and put the ‘we’ before the ‘me’ and we came away with the W. From our keeper, to our defense, to our mids, to our strikers, they all played hard and very well.
“We saw some great things from our guys tonight and we are so proud of them all.”