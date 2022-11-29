The scoring engine behind a New York State Class D champion, Mitch Ward is also the MVP of the Allegany County Div. I boys soccer league, leading the recently announced all-stars.
Ward scored 47 and assisted on 19 of his team’s 106 goals this season, leading a Fillmore group that went undefeated through the state championship game at 23-0, including 6-0 in Div. I play league games.
Ward was joined by three Fillmore teammates as Div. I all-stars: senior defender Brent Zubikowski, senior goalkeeper Luke Colombo and junior midfielder Eben Schilke.
Bolivar-Richburg (15-3-1, 3-2-1) also had four all-stars: senior defender David Baldwin, junior attackers Reiss Gaines and Aydin Sisson and junior defender Cayden Gaines.
Belfast/Genesee Valley and Cuba-Rushford had two all-stars each. Senior defender Justin Hill and senior goalie Ty Norasethaporn made the all-stars for GVBC United (7-7-4, 2-3-1) and senior midfielder Jacob Smith and junior defender Kaden Bell made the all-stars for the Rebels (3-13, 0-6).
DIV. II BOYSHoughton senior Pedro Rebello won the Allegany County Div. II boys soccer MVP award, leading the league’s 12 all-stars.
Rebelllo played defense for the Panthers and had seven goals and four assists. Houghton went 12-6-1 overall with a 5-0-1 Div. II record. Also for Houghton, senior attacker Lucas Matias and senior midfielder Shams Zia and junior goalkeeper Maro Zanini made the all-star team.
For Hinsdale (8-9-1, 3-2-1), three seniors were all-stars: attackers Damion Brown and Preston Jackson and defender Xander Pascucci.
Scio/Friendship (6-10-1, 3-3) also had three senior all-stars: attackers Jordan White and Taylor Moore and midfielder Brendan Loucks.
Andover/Whitesville (1-16, 0-6) had two all-stars: senior midfielder CJ Estep and freshman attacker Colton Calladine.
ALLEGANY COUNTY GIRLSJunior forward Hope Russell helped lead Fillmore to a perfect girls soccer regular season and earned the Allegany County league Player of the Year award.
Russell led Fillmore with 44 goals and 15 assists this season. Junior midfielder/forward Grace Russell, junior defender Rachel Hatch, junior goalkeeper Preslee Miller and senior midfielder/forward Malory DeRock were all-stars for the Eagles (17-1, 10-0).
Genesee Valley/Belfast (13-4-2, 6-2-2) had three all-stars: junior defender Mary Hamer, senior midfielder/forward Adison Grusendorf and sophomore forward Hannah Southwick-Powers.
Cuba-Rushford/HInsdale (9-8, 5-4-1) had two seniors who made the all-star team in defender Francisca Childs and forward Taylor Searle.
For Bolivar-Richburg (10-9, 4-6), senior twin midfield/forwards Madigan Harris and McKinlee Harris made the all-star team.
Junior midfield/forward Lexi Crossey made the all-star team for Friendship/Scio (3-10-4, 1-7-2) and senior midfield/forward Kennedy Bledsoe made the all-stars for Andover/Whitesville (2-12-3, 1-8-1).