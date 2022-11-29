The scoring engine behind a New York State Class D champion, Mitch Ward is also the MVP of the Allegany County Div. I boys soccer league, leading the recently announced all-stars.

Ward scored 47 and assisted on 19 of his team’s 106 goals this season, leading a Fillmore group that went undefeated through the state championship game at 23-0, including 6-0 in Div. I play league games.

