CUBA — For first-year Cuba-Rushford coach Pat Wight, it was simple.
The Fillmore baseball team boasted strong pitching and a talented lineup from top to bottom. His Rebels, meanwhile, are young and still finding their way. The result in their early-season matchup, then, was a one-sided victory for the Eagles.
Zach Sisson fanned 11 and allowed no hits over 4 1/3 innings and Brent Zubikowski went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBI to power Fillmore to a 12-2 victory in an Allegany County Division I contest on Thursday night.
Sisson also went 2-for-2 with three walks, three RBIs and a double.
In the end, Fillmore allowed just one hit while posting its first victory of the year. And though each team committed five errors, the Eagles also benefited from 11 C-R walks.
“The Sisson kid was tough,” Wight said. “He was the first lefty we saw this year — he has a great fastball, changed speeds well; we just couldn’t make anything happen. Defensively, we struggled with simple plays and actually turned a few double plays to keep it from getting more out of hand.
“We’re young and a lot of these kids are seeing this kind of action for the first time. But we’re getting there. Hopefully we can get some kinks worked out and start getting comfortable.”
Trent Chamberlain had the lone hit and scored a run for the Rebels (1-1).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Genesee Valley 17, Hinsdale 5HINSDALE — Riley Gordon went 5-for-5 with three home runs to key Genesee Valley to its first win.
Trent Scott finished 4-for-5 with three doubles while Joseph Ward was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles for the Jaguars (1-1), who rallied from an early 4-0 deficit with an eight-run third. Ethan Cashimere and Tucker Schwartz each had two hits for Hinsdale (0-1), which matched GV’s 17 hits, but committed five errors.
“We started well and then our errors and good baserunning on their part kind of blew it open and we couldn’t catch up,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said. “But it was a good start (in terms of our hitting).”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIBelfast 13, Friendship/Scio 9FRIENDSHIP — Max Miller went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Steve Struckmann and Matt Weaver combined for 13 strikeouts to power Belfast.
Clinging to a 10-9 lead, the Bulldogs (2-1) plated three insurance runs in the seventh before hanging on.
“They still had the bases loaded in the seventh and Joey Bednez came in and struck out the side to keep it at 13-9,” Friendship/Scio coach Brad Gertis said. “We had first and second with two outs (in the bottom half) and smoked a line drive, but their second baseman made a nice catch to rob that hit and end the game.”
Cameron Loucks went 4-for-4 with doubles, three RBI and two runs scored and struck out six over the first four innings for Friendship (0-1).
NON-LEAGUEWellsville 5, Bolivar-Richburg 4WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar struck out 10 and allowed just one run over five innings to spark Wellsville to its first win.
Alex Ordiway (4 strikeouts) combined with Dunbar to surrender just two hits as Wellsville used strong pitching to offset six errors. Cody Costello went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI while Jeremiah Havens reached base three times (hit, 2 walks) for the Lions (1-1), who had a 5-1 lead through three innings before hanging on late.
Alex MacDonnell and Trey Buchholz had the two hits for Bolivar-Richburg (1-1). The Wolverines plated three seventh-inning runs before their rally fell short.