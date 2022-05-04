Their performances highlighted a strong overall showing for the Eagles.
In the singles semifinals, Schilke defeated Houghton’s Alex Fraile 10-2 in a pro-set matchup while teammate Carter Sisson downed Caleb Hilsher (Houghton) 10-0 to create an all-Fillmore final. The sophomore Schilke then beat Sisson, a senior, 7-5, 6-1 to earn the county’s No. 1 seed.
Schilke, Sisson, Fraile, Hilsher, Trevor Clark (Genesee Valley/Belfast) and Dominic Marra (Genesee Valley/Belfast) all qualified for the Section 5 Class B4 tournament, set for May 14 in Canandaigua.
“Carter and Eben are so evenly-matched and similarly met in the finals last year, with Eben winning,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch noted. “I think Carter really wanted to avenge the loss, and they played a great back and forth first set.
“Once Eben won the first, you could see his mindset change. He went into attack mode and put Carter on his heels. Eben really took his game to a different level. I was hurting for Carter, but it was fun to watch Eben step up his game.”
In the semis for doubles play, Fillmore’s Wolfer and Sisson topped Jude Marion and Corey Field, of Scio, 10-4. Their teammates Joe Derck and Layton Sanasith beat Houghton’s Sam Winkens and Josh Paschalis, 10-0. In another all-Fillmore final, Wolfer and Sisson edged Derck and Sanasith, 6-4, 6-2.
The teams of Wolfer/Sisson, Derck/Sanasith, Winkens/Paschalis, Marion/Field, Ben Weimer and Liam Carouge (Scio) and James Frawley and Luke Snyder (GV/Belfast) all qualified for sectionals.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS B3 QUALIFIERHOUGHTON — In a battle for the No. 1 singles seed at sectionals, Cuba-Rushford’s Nate Cole got the best of Campbell-Savona’s Nicholas Reed.
Cole won in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5. He captured the first set in dominant fashion before rallying from a 5-1 deficit in the second set to complete the victory.
“He really took control right from the beginning,” C-R coach Jeff Howe said of Cole’s outing Wednesday. “In the second set, Reed came out on fire and completely turned the table. But Nate was able to tie it at 5, broke the kid in the next game and served it out to win the match. So that was a big, big comeback.”
Cole will now advance to the B-3 sectional tournament, set for Saturday, May 14, in Penfield.
BOYS GOLFMaple Grove 28, Olean 27Southwestern 33.5, Olean 21.5Southwestern def. Maple GroveBEMUS POINT — In a high-level tri-match in which all 15 qualifying golfers broke 50, Maple Grove’s Cam Crist and Southwestern’s Griffin Bogdanowicz each carded a 4-over par 40 and the Trojans earned the sweep.
Kamdyn McClain and Talan Stitt both fashioned a 43 as Olean (7-5, 6-5) was edged by a single point vs. Maple Grove. Four of five golfers broke 45 for Southwestern, which handled the Huskies to remain unbeaten at 12-0 (9-0).
Maple Grove, with a split, went to 7-2 and 4-2.
GV/Belfast 31, Wellsville 23WELLSVILLE — Wellsville’s Jack Jordan earned medalist honors with a 50, but GV/Belfast won the match at Wellsville Country Club.
Dakota Hemphill had a team-best 57 for GV/Belfast (3-6). The Lions fell to 5-3.
BOYS TENNISAllegany-Limestone 3, Southwestern 2Allegany-Limestone 3, Southwestern 2LAKEWOOD — Marthinus Marais, Jack Conroy and Tyler Griffin all won a pair of pro-set matches as Allegany-Limestone (6-0) won a doubleheader to remain unbeaten.
A-L’s three singles victories in each match gave it the sweep as Southwestern (5-3) captured both doubles matches. All but one pro set singles triumph was by at least six games. In Game 2, the Gator teams of Johan Marais and Madison Callen and Mia Giannicchi and Janie Missel were competitive in losses of 10-6 and 10-5, respectively.
Olean 5, Falconer 0OLEAN — Isaac Moses, Alex Blehar and Cavan Boutillette all picked up singles victories and Olean dropped just seven total games in the win.
The Huskies (7-0, 6-0) will now head back to Southwestern to complete a match that was suspended due to rain on Monday. Olean was losing three of the five matches and is hoping to rally and avoid its first loss of the year.
“They all played really well,” OHS coach Ben Wright said of Wednesday’s effort. “They all continue to work on the things they need to improve on — movement (for the doubles teams) and strategizing in singles.
“They know they have a tough match (today). We kept things the same today to get them prepared for (Southwestern).”
GIRLS LACROSSESalamanca 22, Depew 8Marijah Skye recorded five goals and Aubrey Hogan notched four to keep Salamanca rolling.
Laila Zolner, Jorja Miller and Karolina Crouse each added three goals while Lezly McComber, Shea Monahan, Marijah Downey and Karina Crouse all had one apiece for the Warriors (7-1).
GIRLS TRACKWellsville 95, GV/Belfast 20Wellsville 84, Fillmore 37Wellsville 108, Houghton 4Fillmore 61, GV/Belfast 47Fillmore 78, Houghton 9GV/Belfast 70, Houghton 13BELMONT — Alyssa Dorrough (100, shot put) and Brooklyn Stisser (200, long jump) both won two events and ran on the first-place 400 relay team to key Wellsville to a 3-0 day.
Rachel Hatch (100 hurdles) and Ada Sylvester (1,600) each had an individual first and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team for Fillmore.
Alicia Borden won the 400 for Genesee Valley/Belfast.
BOYS TRACKWellsville 76, Genesee Valley 55Wellsville 95, Fillmore 52Wellsville 98, Houghton 26GV/Belfast 58, Fillmore 49GV/Belfast 62, Houghton 33Fillmore 51, Houghton 26BELMONT — John Layfield was a triple-winner, capturing the 100 and both throwing events to guide Wellsville to a quad-meet sweep.
Ben Jordan (800), Elijah Brophy (3,000), Joseph Mariotti (pole vault) and Noah Joslyn (1,600) all won one event and teamed up to win the 3,200-meter relay for the Lions, who took two of three relays overall.
Morgan Torrey (triple, high jump) and Zach Bourne (both hurdles) were each double-winners for Genesee Valley/Belfast. Ben Beardsley (200) and James Adenuga (long jump) had a first for Fillmore and Houghton, respectively.
TUESDAYFranklinville/Ellicottville 117, Silver Creek/Forestville 24SILVER CREEK — Cayden Hatch and Maddox Bush both had three individual firsts to power Franklinville/Ellicottville.
Hatch won the 200 and both hurdles events while Bush captured the 800, 1,600 and high jump. Billy Slavinski, meanwhile, was part of four wins, claiming the 100 and shot put while also anchoring the first-place 400 and 1,600 relay teams. Dominic Breton took both the triple jump and discus while Wyatt Tinelli won the pole vault and led off the top 400 relay team for the Titans.
Alex Procknal won both the 400 and long jump for Silver Creek/Forestville.
AT BEMUS POINT GC
Olean:
McClain 43, Stitt 43, Lyons 45, Wilber 47, Bartman 48
Southwestern:
Bogdanowicz 40, Bishop 42, Rhodes 43, Vaughn 45, Lindstrom 46
Maple Grove:
Crist 40, Rodgers 43, Lockwood 45, Auer 47, Steffen 49
AT WELLSVILLE CCGV/Belfast:
Hemphill 57, Guilford 58, Weaver 59, Herring 65, Grantier 67
Wellsville:
Jordan 50, Boussa 60, Parks 60, Dye 69
AT LAKEWOOD
Allegany-Limestone 3, Southwestern 2Singles:
M. Marais (AL) 10-3 Haaksma; Conroy (AL) 10-1 Livingston; Griffin (AL) 10-4 Phaneuf
Doubles:
N. Lefler/M. Lefler (S) 10-2 J. Marais/Callen; Marshall/Moore (S) 10-2 Giannicchi/Missel
AT LAKEWOOD
Allegany-Limestone 3, Southwestern 2Singles:
M. Marais (AL) 10-1 Haaksma; Conroy (AL) 10-2 Phaneuf; Griffin (AL) 10-7 N. Lefler
Doubles:
Bell/Hoose (S) 10-6 J. Marais/Callen; Dorman/Clementi (S) 10-5 Giannicchi/Missel
AT OLEANOlean 5, Falconer 0Singles:
Moses (O) 6-1, 6-0 Kianos; Blehar (O) 6-0, 6-0 Gonzales; Boutillette (O) 6-2, 6-0 Holmberg
Doubles:
Linderman/Bee (O) 6-2, 6-1 Riel/Erickson; Aiello/Wolfe (O) 6-1, 6-0 Hannon/Jones
AT BELMONT
Wellsville 76, Genesee Valley 55Wellsville 95, Fillmore 52Wellsville 98, Houghton 26Genesee Valley 58, Fillmore 49Genesee Valley 62, Houghton 33Fillmore 51, Houghton 26100: Layfield (W) :12.6; 200: Beardsley (F) :25.5; 400: Gambino (GV) :59.4; 800: Jordan (W) 2:21.2; 1,600: Joslyn (W) 5:03; 3,000: Brophy (W) 11:53.3; 400 relay: GV/Belfast (Torrey, Rinker, Haas, Cobb) :49.5; 1,600 relay: Wellsville 4:04.4, 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Mariotti, Brophy, Joslyn, Jordan) 11:48.5; 110 hurdles: Bourne (GV) :20.4; 400 hurdles: Bourne (GV) 1:11.5; long jump: Adenuga (H) 16-7; triple jump: Torrey (GV) 36-4 1/2; high jump: Torrey (GV) 5-8; shot put: Layfield (W) 34-0; discus: Layfield (W) 99-5; pole vault:
Mariotti (W) 9-0.
AT BELMONTWellsville 95, GV/Belfast 20Wellsville 84, Fillmore 37Wellsville 108, Houghton 4Fillmore 61, GV/Belfast 47Fillmore 78, Houghton 9GV/Belfast 70, Houghton 13100: Dorrough (W) :14.2; 200: Stisser (W) :28.2; 400: Borden (GV) 1:08.4; 800: Zilgitt (GV) 2:48.5; 1,500: Sylvester (F) 5:58.1; 3,000: G. Russell (F) 12:35.2; 400 relay: Wellsville (Kling, Dorrough, Brantley, Stisser) :56.4; 1,600 relay: Fillmore (Hatch, Templeton, Engler, Sylvester) 4:44.3, 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Viglietta, Budinger, Bidzerkowney, Kinnicutt) 13:24.8; 100 hurdles: Hatch (F) :19.6; 400 hurdles: not contested; long jump: Stisser (W) 14-1 1/2; triple jump: H. Russell (F) 25-10 1/2; high jump: Dahlgreen (W) 4-4; shot put: Dorrough (W) 30-10; discus: Oswald (W) 85-1; pole vault
: not contested.
AT SILVER CREEKFranklinville/Ellicottville 117, Silver Creek/Forestville 24100: Slavinski (F/E) :12.0; 200: Hatch (F/E) :25.1; 400: Procknal (SC) :55.8; 800: Bush (F/E) 2:13.7; 1,600: Bush (F/E) 5:12.4; 3,200: Cornell (F/E) 10:50.9; 400 relay: F/E (Tinelli, Leonard, Edwards, Slavinski) :48.2; 1,600 relay: F/E (Conroy, Edwards, Ballard, Slavinski) 4:02.3, 3,200 relay: F/E (Conroy, Cornell, Shortz, Stewart) 9:34.5; 110 hurdles: Hatch (F/E) :16.9; 400 hurdles: Hatch (F/E) 1:03.3; long jump: Procknal (SC) 18-3/4; triple jump: Breton (F/E) 36-1 1/4; high jump: Bush (F/E) 5-10; shot put: Slavinski (F/E) 36-7 1/2; discus: Breton (F/E) 94-10; pole vault: Tinelli (F/E) 8-6.