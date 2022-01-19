FILLMORE — Randy Crouch’s only lament was that his team didn’t get off to a great start.
Because after that, it was all Fillmore.
Will Roeske registered 19 points and Mitch Ward posted 11 and the Eagles eventually clamped down before coming away with a 60-30 triumph over the Rebels in an Allegany County Division I matchup Wednesday night.
Fillmore (7-3) had five other scorers contribute between four and nine points. Holding a 25-18 lead at halftime, it outscored C-R over the final two quarters to win comfortably, including a 21-4 burst in the third quarter.
“I was a little disappointed that we didn’t get off to a faster start and challenged the guys to bring more effort after halftime,” Crouch said. “The third quarter was probably our best eight minutes of basketball all season. It was a complete team effort on both ends. Our defense is really solid (the Eagles kept the Rebels under 10 points in each of the last three quarters) and generates a lot of offense, but we are finally finding a rhythm in the half court.
“That’s the next piece that we’ve been working on, and it was fun to watch the practice start to pay off.”
Jacob Smith and Jack Frank each had 10 points for C-R (4-5).
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 54, Cheektowaga 37CHEEKTOWAGA — Jasiah Jarocinski piled up 27 points and 15 rebounds to spark Pioneer to its fifth-straight win. Dalton Giboo added 12 points while freshmen Karter Giboo and Owen Mason each had a big hand in the victory.
The Panthers moved to 9-3 while Cheektowaga fell to 4-6.
AT FILLMORE Cuba-Rushford (30)
Smith 4 1-1 10, Frank 3 3-3 10, Scott 1 0-0 2, Sharp 2 0-0 4, Bello 1 0-0 2, Clement 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4-4 30.
Fillmore (60)
Sisson 2 3-5 7, Schilke 2 0-0 6, Colombo 1 2-2 4, Ward 4 3-7 11, Z. Sisson 4 0-0 9, Mills 2 0-0 4, Roeske 9 0-0 19. Totals: 24 8-14 60. Cuba-Rushford 12 18 22 30 Fillmore 19 25 46 60
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Smith, Frank); Fillmore 4 (Schilke 2, Z. Sisson, Roeske). Total fouls: C-R 13, Fillmore 11. Fouled out: None.