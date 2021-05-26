CUBA — With a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, the Fillmore softball team completed a comeback and held on in the bottom of the inning to edge Cuba-Rushford, 7-6, on Wednesday.

Kirstin Frazier struck out six and didn’t have a walk on the mound for Fillmore in an Allegany County Div. I win. Lizzy Nugent went 3-for-4 to pace the Eagles (3-3).

Taylor Searle went 2-for-3 for Cuba-Rushford (4-7), which took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the second but couldn’t hold off Fillmore. Pitcher Sydney Howard struck out six and walked six.

“We were hitting, we just weren’t getting home,” C-R coach Diana Joseph said. “It was a good game really.”

ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIWhitesville 20, Scio 5Whitesville 21, Scio 7WHITESVILLE — In the first game of a doubleheader, Rachel Jackson went 3-for-3 with five runs scored and three RBI to pace Whitesville.

Olivia Waters went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Gabbi Hall (three runs), Jessica Erdmann (two runs) and Sarina Button (two runs) had a hit and two RBI each. Graci Lewis-Ellison had a hit and scored three runs.

Jenn Dickens had a hit and a run for Scio.

In the second game, Hall went 3-for-6 with two triples, five runs, three RBI and Sarina Button was 4-for-5 with four runs and an RBI. Zoe Lee had a home run and Kennedy Bledsoe doubled.

“With this being our four game in three nights, my girls played very well,” Whitesville coach Tammy Ellison said.

