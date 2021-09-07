CUBA — The Fillmore girls soccer team rallied back from a 2-1 deficit early in the second half to keep its undefeated record intact in its first league game on Tuesday.
Hope Russell scored the first and last goals of the game, both of which gave Fillmore a lead, the latter for a 3-2 win in Allegany County league play. Malory DeRock also scored for the Eagles and Zoe Beardsley had an assist. Fillmore’s Preslee Miller had seven assists.
Taylor Searle scored on a Cloey Larabee assist in the 31st minute and Sofia Riquelme added another with Searle’s assist in the 44th minute for Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale. C-R goalkeeper Tara Duvall made 14 saves.
“It was a well fought game,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “Fillmore’s offense is just relentless, Tara made some great saves at times when we really needed her. I’m really proud of how we played tonight.”
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Friendship/Scio 0
BOLIVAR — Teegan Sibble, Madigan Harris and McKinlee Harris each scored a goal to pace Bolivar-Richburg. McKinlee Harris added an assist for the Wolverines.
Malayna Ayers had seven saves in a shutout for B-R (2-1).
Goalie Neveah Ross made 14 saves for Friendship/Scio (0-3).
CCAA EAST Portville 10, Salamanca 0
PORTVILLE — Portville ran away with the win in its first league match, scoring twice in the first seven minutes in a dominant effort.
“We came ready to play and ran our stuff and did a great job,” said Portville coach Jesse Archer.
Mia Welty scored a hat trick, including two goals in the first half and two off assists from her sister Mallory Welty. Mallory finished with four assists.
Matteson Fries added a pair of goals as the Panthers (2-1) scored six in the first half and four in the second. No saves were needed for Cadence Zalesky to preserve the shutout.
“We possessed early and played great. We geared up for the challenge that Salamanca poses,” said Archer. “They have a great coaching staff that does great stuff and we know it could be a very different game next time.”
Salamanca fell to 1-2.
NON-LEAGUE
Silver Creek 4, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
SILVER CREEK — Abby Rice scored twice to lead Silver Creek, while Karli Deet had a goal and an assist and Jade Bouvier also scored.
Grace Zalwsky had the lone goal for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-2-1).
Fredonia 4, Franklinville 0
FREDONIA — Emma Patterson scored twice and added an assist for Fredonia.
Annie Gondek and Ella Koopman also had a goal each for Fredonia and Ava Rukavina had two assists while Francesca Pucci had an assist.
Franklinville fell to 0-1.
Andover/Whitesville 4, Wellsville 0
ANDOVER — Kennedy Bledsoe had two goals and two assists both to Zoey Lee to lead Andover/Whitesville (2-1).
“We had a very balanced attack throughout and Kennedy in particular was very impressive in controlling the game,” said Andover/Whitesville coach Alan Barber.
Bledsoe and Lee each scored in the first 20 minutes to take the lead into the half. Andover/Whitesville scored twice more in the second half. Lee finished with one assist.
Brynn Scholl collected eight saves to blank the Lions (1-2).
“Brynn was active in goal but did not get too much action,” said Barber. “A good game for our team overall.”
KESHEQUA TOURNAMENT
Keshequa 2, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
NUNDA — Mackenzie Zillian had a goal and an assist in the second half to guide tournament host Keshqua into Thursday’s championship game.
Four minutes into the second half Zillian fed Elyse Klump for the game’s first goal. Twenty-one minutes later Zillian scored off an assist from Julia Wilkins.
Keshequa keeper Aurora Sabins made three saves to record a shutout while Ashley Burrows collected five saves in defeat.
Genesee Valley/Belfast will play in the consolation game Thursday at 5 p.m. against Alfred-Almond.