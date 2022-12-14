ALLEGANY — As Fillmore held a 26-22 lead through three quarters, the offense heated up in the fourth for both sides Wednesday night at Allegany-Limestone.
The Eagles held a 16-11 advantage in the final quarter to hold off a challenge from the Gators on the road, winning a non-league game 42-33.
Hope Russell led Fillmore (2-2) with 13 points and Preslee Miller had 12 points.
For A-L (0-4), Maddie Callen had a near-double double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Mia Herzog added six rebounds.
NON-LEAGUE
School Of The Arts 55, Houghton 41
HOUGHTON — Despite 27 points and 11 rebounds from Jessica Prentice, Houghton (2-4) could not keep up with Rochester School of the Arts.
Jessica Adenuga also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Houghton.
For School of the Arts, Jaclyn Logan scored 17 pts.
“It was a really physical game,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “They play the Aquinases and some really tough schools up there (in Rochester).
“We were down 20 at the end of the third quarter and at one point had cut it down to nine with three minutes left in the fourth which was great. We just didn’t quite have enough to get over the hump. It was a great test for us.”
BOYS
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover/Whitesville 51, Houghton 29
HOUGHTON — Andover/Whitesville’s Jack Belmont sank six 3-pointers to pace Andover/Whitesville (3-4, 1-0) to its first league win with 18 points.
Kohler Niedermaier added 14 points and CJ Estep had 12 points for A/W.
For Houghton (1-3), James Adenuga had 19 points.
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 72, Maryvale 45
YORKSHIRE — Karter Giboo paced Pioneer (3-2) to the win with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Maryvale fell to 0-5.
Sherman 51, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 18
SHERMAN — Brayden Hayes’ 21 points led the way for Sherman (3-1), which held Cattaraugus-Little Valley to six or fewer points in every quarter.
Matt Benzel led CLV (0-5) with eight points.