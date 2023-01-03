ALMOND — The Fillmore/Keshequa wrestling team (8-9, 2-3) earned an Allegany/Steuben County league win on the road Tuesday night.

Ryan Vedder (126), Kalen Bearsley (138) and Eli Strickland (145) all won by pinfall to lead Fillmore/Keshequa to a 42-30 victory over Alfred-Almond.

