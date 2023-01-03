ALMOND — The Fillmore/Keshequa wrestling team (8-9, 2-3) earned an Allegany/Steuben County league win on the road Tuesday night.
Ryan Vedder (126), Kalen Bearsley (138) and Eli Strickland (145) all won by pinfall to lead Fillmore/Keshequa to a 42-30 victory over Alfred-Almond.
The match was filled with forfeits as Fillmore/Keshequa and Alfred-Almond each took four forfeited weight classes.
Hunter Smith had a pin for A-A at 189.
“Unfortunately both of our teams didn’t match up very well: we gave up a bunch of forfeits and they gave up a bunch of forfeits,” Fillmore/Keshequa coach Mike Witkowski said. “The matches that were wrestled, I thought were pretty good overall. They’re a younger team kind of like we are. We just happened to match up pretty well on the mats.
“At 145 (Strickland against Eric Butts), that may have been the closest match of them all. It was 2-1 going into the second (period) and Eli had a nice breakdown and turned him over and got the pin.”
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 45, Addison 10
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team won all but one contested weight class as it collected five pins and once decision.
Zach Mitchell (189), Caden Allen (215), Trent Sibble (285), Tavyn MacDonnell (160) and Parker Worth (172) all won by pin for the Wolverines.
Also for B-R, Trey Buchholz won a 4-3 decision over Spencer Westerwelt at 160.
For Addison, Kaden Sands earned a decision against Gary MacDowell at 118.
Wellsville 45, Avoca/Hammondsport 27
AVOCA — Jayden Acker (118), Brayden Riley (145), Noah Black (172) and Shane Davidson (215) all won by pin to lead Wellsville.
Wellsville’s Matt Ritter (152) won an 8-1 decision over Liam Bajus.
For Avoca/Prattsburgh, Hudson Cole (110), Nathan Young (126), Peyton Hoad (132) and Tristin Davis (138) had pins and Orien Davis (102) decisioned Blake Geffers 14-10.