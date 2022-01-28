FILLMORE — It was a matchup of league rivals and arguably the two best teams in the county.
It was also a rematch of an early-season contest in which the Fillmore girls basketball team edged Andover/Whitesville, 43-37. And so, the natural assumption was that this one would be tight too.
For three quarters, however, the Eagles defied that narrative, bringing a 35-19 lead into the final frame. But ultimately, it did go the way that anyone involved with those programs expected it to … and, again, Fillmore hung on.
Jadyn Mucher registered 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lift the Eagles to a 38-30 triumph in a big Allegany County Division I meeting on Friday night. Emma Cole collected 12 rebounds, six steals and five blocks and Hope Russell also had six steals as Fillmore kept its unbeaten record intact at 15-0.
“We’re league rivals, we know each other,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said of A/W’s fourth-quarter push. “Eventually, they’re going to figure things out. The fourth quarter became more of a defensive battle. They were able to do some nice things against us that slowed us down. The last three minutes became about survival, but credit A/W for some good adjustments.”
Vanessa Hall tallied 17 points for A/W (10-3), which used that 11-3 final quarter to make it close. And for as strong as her effort was, the Fillmore defense still held her well below her season average.
“Andover’s really good,” Parks maintained. “They’re a nightmare to prepare for, and Vanessa’s at the top of that list. She’s tough, talented; it takes a whole team to defend her, it’s not one person’s assignment. If you can feel good about holding a kid to 17, our girls definitely do.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIHoughton 38, Scio/Friendship 23FRIENDSHIP — Jess Prentice scored 22 points — more than half of her team’s points and nearly matching Scio/Friendship by herself — to lead Houghton.
Prentice poured in 10 field goals in the win. Houghton (8-5) held S/F to just six first half points, taking a 16-6 lead at the break.
Neveah Ross and Kadence Donohue had eight points each for Scio/Friendship (5-7).
NON-LEAGUECuba-Rushford 27, Hinsdale 13HINSDALE — Taylor Searle tossed in 13 points to guide Cuba-Rushford (6-9). The Rebels used a 10-4 second quarter to bring a double-digit lead (16-6) into halftime.
Jaylee Jimerson had six points for Hinsdale (0-12).
Port Allegany 59, Bolivar-Richburg 31PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Kayleigha Dowell scored 12 points and Leigha Nelson posted 11 to guide Port Allegany.
Dowell stuffed the stat sheet with six rebounds, seven steals, four assists and three blocks while Nelson added seven assists. Evin Stauffer tacked on 10 points and Ella Moses pulled down 10 rebounds for the Gators (7-8), who have won seven of 10 following an 0-5 start..
Jessica Borowsky added five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kayli Giardini tallied 10 points for Bolivar-Richburg (3-12).
AT HINSDALE Cuba-Rushford (27)
Larabee 1 0-0 2, Maples 1 0-0 2, Jaffe 2 0-0 4, Lavery 3 0-0 6, Searle 6 1-4 13. Totals: 13 1-4 27.
Hinsdale (13)
Sutton 0 3-4 3, Childs 1 0-0 2, Jimerson 3 0-0 6, Tuttle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 3-4 13. Cuba-Rushford 6 16 21 27 Hinsdale 2 6 9 13
Three-point goals: C-R (none); Hinsdale (none). Total fouls: C-R 4, Hinsdale 2. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Andover/Whitesville (30)
Jackson 1 0-0 2, Ainsworth 1 0-0 3, Hall 7 0-0 17, Morgan 2 0-0 4, Lewis-Ellison 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 0-0 30.
Fillmore (38)
H. Russell 2 3-4 7, G. Russell 3 0-0 7, Hatch 2 0-0 4, Mucher 5 3-6 15, Cole 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 7-11 38. Andover/Whites. 11 15 19 30 Fillmore 16 26 35 38
Three-point goals: A/W 4 (Hall, Ainsworth); Fillmore 3 (Mucher 2, G. Russell). Total fouls: A/W 12, Fillmore 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore won.
AT FRIENDSHIP Houghton (38)
Prentice 10 2-4 22, Paschalis 2 0-0 4, Huizenger 2 0-0 4, Held 1 0-0 2, Tanken 2 0-0 4, Adenuga 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 2-4 38.
Scio/Friendship (23)
N. Ross 3 2-4 8, Dickens 1 0-0 2, Donohue 2 4-4 8, Grover 0 0-2 0, M. Ross 2 0-0 5. Totals: 8 6-10 23. Houghton 6 16 30 38 Scio/Friendship 2 6 16 23
Three-point goals: Houghton 0; S/F 1 (M. Ross). Total fouls: Houghton 14, S/F 5. Fouled out:
None.
AT PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. Bolivar-Richburg (31)
Baldwin 3 0-0 6, R. Giardini 1 1-2 3, Cantrell 0 0-2 0, K. Giardini 4 0-1 10, Crowley 2 0-1 4, Majot 1 1-4 3, Steiner 2 1-2 5. Totals: 13 3-12 31.
Port Allegany (59)
Stauffer 4 0-0 10, Nelson 4 1-8 11, Moses 3 1-4 7, Crowe 1 0-0 2, Simpson 4 0-0 9, Dowell 4 3-5 12, Errick 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 5-10 59. Bolivar-Richburg 4 11 19 31 Port Allegany 13 24 44 59
Three-point goals: B-R 2 (K. Giardini); Port A 6 (Stauffer 2, Nelson 2, Simpson, Dowell). Total fouls: B-R 16, Port A 15. Fouled out: None.