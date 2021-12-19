FRANKLINVILLE — The Fillmore girls basketball teams two starting post players were not going to be denied.
Behind them, neither were the Eagles.
Emma Cole piled up 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to lead Fillmore to a 51-36 triumph over Franklinville in the championship game of the latter’s Rick Hughes Memorial Tournament on Saturday. Jadyn Mucher nearly matched that effort with 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Cole was named Tournament MVP while Mucher was named to the all-tournament team alongside teammate Hope Russell.
In a game that saw 48 fouls called, Cole (6-for-6) and Mucher finished a combined 15-of-20 at the line.
“I was very impressed by how well the girls played on both sides of the ball,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “They’re starting to gel as a team and learning to play with each other which was evident today.”
“Jadyn and Emma led the way with nice nights, but I also thought Rachel Hatch (3 steals) did an excellent job defending their best players and Preslee Miller had her best game as a varsity player (8 points, 7 boards, 3 assists).”
Tarryn Herman had 10 points as Franklinville (4-1) fell for the first time this year. She and Anna Slavinski were named to the all-tournament team.
FRANKLINVILLE TOURNAMENTConsolation: Cuba-Rushford 55, Dunkirk 35FRANKLINVILLE — All-Tournament Team selection Taylor Searle recorded 24 points to lead Cuba-Rushford to a consolation round victory.
Gabby Kranock added 12 points for the Rebels (3-4), who extended an initial three-point lead in each quarter before using a 16-7 final frame to run away with it.
“We got off to a slow start today, but I’m happy with how we worked through it,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “We got some points inside from Gabby and Aleah (Demick 8 points), which really helped us out when we needed it.”
Tachiana Garcia had 14 points for Dunkirk.
NON-LEAGUEAddison 42, Genesee Valley/Belfast 36ADDISON — Kerrigan Driskell led a trio of double-digit scorers with 12 points as Addison held off Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Mary Hamer had a game-high 16 points for GV/Belfast (2-2), which was hampered by cold shooting and a 2-of-13 effort at the line.
“Our shooting … we were completely off,” GV/B coach Jim Schneider said. “We play good hard defense; to keep a team like that to 42, we just gotta play better offense now, start taking care of the ball.”
BOYS FRANKLINVILLE TOURNAMENT Championship: Westfield 58, Franklinville 33FRANKLINVILLE — Blake Frank scored 22 points, but Franklinville could not keep pace in the championship game of its tournament.
Connor Terwilliger added five rebounds, four blocks and three assists for Franklinville.
Cole Holland led Westfield with 17 points. Darien Swanson had 12 rebounds,10 assists and six steals while Carson Swanson had 14 points and five steals.
Consolation: Scio/Friendship 51, Hinsdale 17FRANKLINVILLE — Brenden Loucks collected a season-high 22 points and six rebounds as Scio ended a mini two-game slide with a consolation triumph.
Lazar Bulajic notched 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals and Ethan Davenport chipped in 12 points for Scio/Friendship (4-2), which used a 16-5 second-quarter to take control.
“It was nice to get back into the win column after having two tough games with J-T and Westfield,” Friendship/Scio Dillon McFall said. “We started out a little bit slow, but then we picked up our intensity level, especially halfway through the second quarter. Even more so in the second half.
Cody Barton had six points for Hinsdale (0-5).
GIRLS AT FRANKLINVILLE Dunkirk (35)
Garcia 4 3-4 14, Karin 1 2-2 4, DiCara 6 1-4 14, Casey 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 6-10 35.
Cuba-Rushford (55)
Larabee 2 0-0 4, Tompkins 0 1-2 1, Lavery 3 0-0 6, Kranock 6 0-0 12, Demick 4 0-0 8, Searle 10 2-2 24. Totals: 25 3-4 55. Dunkirk 9 20 28 35 Cuba-Rush. 12 29 39 55
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 3 (Garcia 2, DiCara); C-R 2 (Searle). Total fouls: Dunkirk 7, C-R 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Fillmore (56)
H. Russell 3 0-1 6, G. Russell 1 2-4 4, Hatch 0 0-2 0, Mucher 4 9-14 18, Cole 6 6-6 18, Beardsley 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 1-4 8. Totals: 18 18-31 56.
Franklinville (31)
Jackson 3 1-2 7, Bentley 1 2-2 5, Courtney 1 0-0 2, Rivera 0 2-4 2, Herman 3 3-4 10, Frank 2 1-4 5. Totals: 10 9-16 31. Fillmore 19 34 46 56 Franklinville 4 13 22 31
Three-point goals: Fillmore 2 (Miller, Mucher); Frank. 2 (Herman, Bentley). Total fouls: Fillmore 22, Frank. 26. Fouled out:
Bentley (Fr.), Frank (Fr.), Slavinski (Fr.).
AT ADDISON GV/Belfast (36)
Borden 1 1-2 3, Drozdowski 1 0-0 2, Grusendorf 3 0-0 6, Hamer 8 0-4 16, Sadler 3 1-1 7, Proctor 1 0-6 2. Totals: 17 2-13 36.
Addison (42)
Carlineo 4 0-1 10, Driskell 5 1-2 12, Terwilliger 2 0-0 4, McLean 1 1-2 3, Ames 4 2-2 11, Jackson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 4-7 42. GV/Belfast 11 19 24 36 Addison 14 22 29 42
Three-point goals: GV/B (none); Addison 4 (Carlineo 2, Driskell, Ames). Total fouls: GV/B 11, Addison 16. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Genesee Valley won.
BOYS AT FRANKLINVILLE Westfield (58)
Weingart 4 0-0 8, Barresi 3 0-1 7, Holland 6 4-10 17, D. Swanson 3 0-6 6, C. Swanson 6 0-1 14, Rotunda 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-18 58.
Franklinville (33)
Frank 7 4-8 22, Terwilliger 3 0-0 6, Trietley 1 0-0 2, Bielecki 1 0-0 3, Shenk 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-8 33. Westfield 7 25 43 58 F’ville 8 16 26 33
Three-point goals: Westfield 4 (C. Swanson 2, Barresi, Holland); F’ville 5 (Frank 4, Bielecki).
AT FRANKLINVILLE Scio/Friendship (51)
Loucks 10 2-5 22, Davenport 5 0-0 12, Moore 1 0-0 2, Bulajic 5 1-3 13, Benhassine 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 3-8 51.
Hinsdale (17)
E. Cashimere 1 2-3 4, S. Cashimere 1 0-0 2, Keenan 1 1-2 3, Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Barton 3 0-0 6. Totals: 7 3-5 17. Scio/Friendship 9 25 37 51 Hinsdale 4 9 13 17
Three-point goals: S/F 5 (Davenport 3, Bulajic 2); Hinsdale (none). Total fouls: S/F 5, Hinsdale 10. Fouled out: None.