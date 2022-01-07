FILLMORE — Make it eight in a row for the Fillmore girls basketball team.
Hope Russell dropped 16 points and Jadyn Mucher had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to power the Eagles to 47-18 triumph on a snowy Friday night in non-league action.
Grace Russell added six assists and four steals for Fillmore, which moved to 8-0 on the season, with all but one of those triumphs (43-37 over Andover/Whitesville) coming by 20 points or more.
Houghton held relatively tough with the Eagles early on, trailing just 11-4 after the first quarter. Fillmore, however, responded with a 19-4 seconds quarter to bring a commanding 30-8 lead into halftime before cruising.
Jessica Prentice had a team-best 10 points for the Panthers (5-3).
NORTH TIER LEAGUE
Otto-Eldred 60, Austin 30
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Katie Sheeler registered 22 points, including 19 in a staggering 31-point first quarter to propel Otto-Eldred.
Anna Merry and Bri Heller added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Terrors (6-1), who drilled nine 3-pointers as a team, including four from Sheeler, three from Merry and two from Brooke Close.
Isabella Rees had 13 points, six steals and six rebounds for Austin (4-4). O-E led 31-4 after the first frame, but could have been better the rest of the way, coach Shawn Gray said.
“(We were) ahead 31-4 after one quarter,” Gray noted. “After that, the score was 29-26. We didn’t play very well at all and made way too many mistakes. We gave up 11 offensive rebounds and committed 20 turnovers.
“That isn’t good enough for this team. Hopefully we can fix it by tomorrow.”
Port Allegany 33, Oswayo Valley 17
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Port Allegany used balance, with four girls scoring between seven and eight points, to earn its first win of the year.
Evin Stauffer had eight points, six steals and four assists while Leigha Nelson and Ella Moses also had eight points for the Gators (1-5). Kayleigha Dowell (7 points) added nine boards and three steals for Port A, which used a 10-3 second quarter to take control and a 14-5 final quarter to seal it.
Brooke George led Oswayo Valley with six points.
Coudersport 59, Cameron County 14
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Liz Frame hit four treys en route to 19 points while Belle Porterfield posted 12 points to spark Coudersport.
The Falcons featured nine scorers while recording their fifth-straight win and moving to 6-3.
Cameron County fell to 0-10.
BOYS
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover/Whitesville 43, Hinsdale 9
HINSDALE — C.J. Estep collected 16 points, including four 3-pointers and Andover/Whitesville drained 10 3s en route to the win.
Tyler Hackett hit a trio of 3s to finish with nine points for A/W (3-7).
Henry Schwartz had four points for Hinsdale (0-7).
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 74, East Aurora 47
EAST AURORA — Jasiah Jarocinski poured in 30 points while Sam Platt racked up 18 to power Pioneer.
The Panthers moved to 2-0 in league play and 5-3 overall.
NON-LEAGUE
Cuba-Rushford 45, Scio/Friendship 36
SCIO — Jack Frank registered 15 points and Jacob Smith posted 13 as Cuba-Rushford downed Scio/Friendship for the second time in nine days.
The Rebels (4-3) trailed 25-23 at the break, but limited S/F to just 11 second-half points, including two in the third quarter, to seize control.
“In the second half, we just weren’t very good offensively,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said. “Two points in the third quarter … is not going to get it done most nights. You’re not gonna win missing layups, turning it over as much as we did. When you have open looks, you gotta be able to knock down a few of them at least.”
Lazar Bulajic totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals for S/F (6-4).
Belfast 58, Genesee Valley 38
BELFAST — Kaiden Logue led a quartet of double-digit scorers with 15 points as Belfast hit a season-high point total.
Matt Weaver (three 3-pointers) had 13 points while Tony Logue and Connor Stork chipped in 11 and 10, respectively, for the Bulldogs (7-2).
Morgan Torrey had 17 points, including four treys, while Ryan Daciw had 11 for Genesee Valley (2-8).