HOUGHTON — Rachel Hatch went 4-for-4 on first-place finishes to guide the Fillmore girls track team to a sweep of Bolivar-Richburg and Houghton on Thursday night.
Hatch had individual victories in the 200 and 400 hurdles and ran on winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams as the Eagles downed the Wolverines, 64-39, and Panthers, 81-0. B-R also downed Houghton, 81-3.
Ada Sylvester (400, long jump) also captured two events while also running on the winning 1,600 relay team for the Eagles. Ryleigh Kemp (100) Maddy Sisson (discus, 71-6) were among five individual winners for Bolivar-Richburg.
GIRLS TRACK
Falconer 109, Salamanca 23FALCONER — Jillian Rea and Jayla Rasha each had first-place finishes for Salamanca (0-1), with the former winning the discus and the latter taking the 400.
BOYS TRACK
B-R 78, Fillmore 30B-R 76 Houghton 35Houghton 49, Fillmore 39HOUGHTON — Rudy Polk was a triple-winner, taking the 100, long jump and triple jump, and Hunter Stuck won both hurdles events and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team to key Bolivar-Richburg.
Lloyd Kinnicutt added wins in both throwing events for the Wolverines. Zach Tucker took both distance events for Houghton.
Falconer 109, Salamanca 21FALCONER — In its season-opener, which was contested on a new track at Falconer Central School, Salamanca was paced by a first-place finish from Arlen Newark in the 800.
GOLF
Salamanca 40, Franklinville 14Portville 34, Franklinville 20Randolph 40, Franklinville 14Salamanca 35, Portville 20Salamanca 27.5, Randolph 27.5Randolph 36, Portville 19FRANKLINVILLE — Randolph’s Owen Nelson carded a 42 to edge Salamanca’s Jarrett Pond (43) for medalist honors as the two teams tied each other and picked up two other wins at Ischua Valley CC.
Cole Hedlund (45) and Eric Murphy (47), for Salamanca (5-0-1, 3-0), and Jaxon Morrison (46) and Griffin Nelson (47), from Randolph (3-3-1, 2-3) contributed to the tight match.
Drew Langdon had a 51 for Portville (1-2, 1-1) while Ari Riling shot a 66 for Franklinville (0-8, 0-7).
Cuba-Rushford 209, Hinsdale 237RUSHFORD — Ethan Rix and Sebastian Saulter each turned in a 47 to share medalist honors and lead Cuba-Rushford (3-1, 3-0).
Bradley Bergstrom shot a 56 to lead Hinsdale.
LATE WEDNESDAY
A-L 39.5, Ellicottville 15.5Ellicottville 30, C-LV 24Ellicottville 35, Franklinville 17A-L 40, C-LV 14A-L 40, Franklinville 21C-LV 28.5, Franklinville 20.5ELLICOTTVILLE — Cole Lechner carded a 3-over-par 38 to earn medalist honors and Allegany-Limestone claimed the top four scores in winning a four-team match at Double Black Diamond GC.
Michael Davis added a 41 for the Gators (6-0, 4-0). Jamison Caldwell led Ellicottville (3-3, 3-2) with a 49. Owen Wright had a 53 for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-2, 1-1) and Ari Riling matched that score for Franklinville (0-5, 0-4).
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CCFranklinville:
Riling 66, Payne 69, Chase 71, Phillips 90
Salamanca:
Pond 43, Hedlund 45, Murphy 47, Clark-Sanford 53, Krantz 65
Portville:
Langdon 51, Perkins 52, Pagett 58, Mathes 73, Williams 82
Randolph:
O. Nelson 42, Morrison 46, G. Nelson 47, Hind 56, Freeman 57
AT ALLEGHENY HILLSCuba-Rushford:
Rix 47, Saulter 47, McCumiskey 55, Eddy 60
Hinsdale:
Bra. Bergstrom 56, Schwartz 57, Bre. Bergstrom 59, Keenan 65
AT HOLIDAY VALLEYAllegany-Limestone:
C. Lechner 38, Davis 41, Rohrs 44, Arabatzis 44, R. Lechner 49
Cattaraugus-Little Valley:
Wright 53, Funke 60, Williams 60, Harvey 81
Franklinville:
Riling 53, Payne 67, Chase 77
Ellicottville:
Caldwell 49, Nuzzo 58, Calarco 61, Kurszynski 66, Winship 68
AT HOUGHTON Fillmore 64, Bolivar-Richburg 39 Fillmore 81, Houghton 0 Bolivar-Richburg 81, Houghton 3
100: Kemp (BR) :14.8; 200: Hatch (F) :30.6; 400: Sylvester (F) 1:12.8; 800: not contested; 1,500: Osgood (BR) 7:50.4; 3,000: not contested; 400 relay: Fillmore (Russell, Byer, Hatch, Russell) 1:00.4; 1,600 relay: Fillmore (Hatch, G. Russell, Sylvester, Engler) 5:05.5; 3,200 relay: not contested; 100 hurdles: Thompson (BR) :20.4; 400 hurdles: Hatch (F) 1:22.9; long jump: Sylvester (F) 12-1/2; triple jump: Walp (BR) 26-11 1/2; high jump: Byer (F) 4-2; shot put: Hillman (F) 21-2 1/2; discus: Sisson (BR) 71-6; pole vault: not contested.
AT HOUGHTON Bolivar-Richburg 78, Fillmore 30 Houghton 49, Fillmore 39 Bolivar-Richburg 76 Houghton 35
100: Polk (BR) :11.6; 200: Greeson (BR) :24.2; 400: Beardsley (F) 1:00.3; 800: Wood (F) 2:28.2; 1,600: Tucker (H) 5:21.1; 3,200: Tucker (H) 11:35.3; 400 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Coleman, Baldwin, Turybury, Greeson) :54.5; 1,600 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Coleman, Baldwin, Stuck, Gleason) 4:12.0; 3,200 relay: not contested; 100 hurdles: Stuck (BR) :17.5; 400 hurdles: Stuck (BR) 1:09.4; long jump: Polk (BR) 18-2; triple jump: Polk (BR) 37-7; high jump: Adenuga (H) 5-0; shot put: Kinnicutt (BR) 40-8 3/4; discus: Kinnicutt (BR) 116-10; pole vault: not contested.