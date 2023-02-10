FILLMORE — It was a much closer game this time around.
After defeating Cuba-Rushford, 44-24, back on Jan. 10, the Fillmore girls basketball team, at home, clung to just a one- or two-possession lead through the first three quarters of the rematch.
Ultimately, in a game with major standings implications, it found the fourth-quarter spark it needed to pull away. But in the end, this one was as much about C-R’s growth as it was Fillmore’s resolve.
Twin sisters Hope (15 points) and Grace Russell combined for 27 points and Fillmore’s staunch final frame, 12-5, allowed it to secure a 47-35 triumph in an Allegany County Division I rematch Friday night. C-R and Fillmore moved into a tie for second in the standings, a game behind GV/Belfast, and the Rebels still have a game with the latter remaining while Fillmore closes the season vs. Bolivar-Richburg.
“This was a very competitive game tonight,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks acknowledged. “I thought C-R played exceptionally well and we never could really figure them out. They had balanced scoring and got some big time support around (Taylor) Searle, who is a headache to defend.”
Mattie McCumiskey posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Eagles, who have won four-straight to move to 14-5. Fillmore held the C-R star Searle to six points, but the Rebels (9-10) received between six and nine points from four girls, led by Emma Retz, to stay in it.
“I thought our girls played a pretty solid game on the offensive end with some good movement and some balance of our own with three scorers in double figures,” Parks added. “Finally, in the fourth quarter we were able to get some stops on the defensive end and stretch a lead out that was closer than the final score indicates.”
Parks added, “We got a huge lift off the bench from Mattie McCumiskey; she played big minutes and was a major factor tonight. Rachel Hatch got the bulk of the work on Searle along with Madi (Geertman) and Amelia (Rose), and I thought she (Rachel) did as good of a job as one person can do on a player like that.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IGenesee Valley/Belfast 55, Bolivar-Richburg 44BOLIVAR — Despite 27 points from Bolivar-Richburg’s Malayna Ayers, Genesee Valley/Belfast held on for the road victory.
Ayers scored 12 points in the fourth quarter for the Wolverines (7-12) before fouling out.
Mary Hamer led GVBC (11-8) with 17 points, Anna Drozdowski added 14 points and Adison Grusendorf had 13 points. With the victory and Cuba-Rushford’s loss to Fillmore, GV/Belfast moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings with one game remaining.
NON-LEAGUEGananda 72, Wellsville 44WELLSVILLE — Kaylee Marvin and Nicole Cruz each posted 18 points to power Gananda.
Nyah Cruz and Eva Jenny each added 10 points for the Panthers. Makenna Dunbar totaled 12 points, six rebounds and three steals and Lindsay Stuck scored 10 points for Wellsville, which finished the regular season 11-9. Averee Palmatier grabbed five rebounds and Natalie Adams had four rebounds and four steals for the Lions, who were playing a Class C1 power without senior point guard Emily Robbins (concussion).
“It was transition defense,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “I knew they got the ball out quick, we just didn’t get back. Thirty-one field goals (for Gananda), I bet more than half came off turnovers for layups and transition. They’re a good team, that’s their style. Offensively, we weren’t bad, but not having your senior guard is tough too against a good team.”
AT WELLSVILLE Gananda (72)
Ny. Cruz 5 0-0 10, Valletta 1 0-0 2, Jenny 3 4-4 10, Lathrop 2 1-2 5, Rothwell 2 0-0 4, Ni. Cruz 8 2-2 18, Dohse 2 0-0 5, Marvin 8 2-2 18. Totals: 31 9-10 72.
Wellsville (44)
Stuck 5 1-2 12, Adams 1 2-2 4, Reitz 3 0-0 9, Palmatier 3 1-1 7, Dunbar 5 1-2 12. Totals: 17 5-7 44. Gananda 17 36 52 72 Wellsville 10 22 37 44
Three-point goals: Gan. 2 (Dohse); Wells. 5 (Stuck, Reitz 3, Dunbar). Total fouls: Gan. 10, Wells. 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Cuba-Rushford (35)
Searle 2 1-2 6, Lavery 4 0-0 9, Retz 4 1-2 9, Larabee 1 0-0 2, Tompkins 1 0-0 2, Williams 3 0-0 7. Totals: 15 2-4 35.
Fillmore (47)
H. Russell 4 7-10 15, G. Russell 6 0-4 12, Hatch 2 0-0 4, McCumiskey 4 4-5 12, Miller 2 0-1 4. Totals: 18 11-20 47. Cuba-Rushford 10 20 30 35 Fillmore 12 23 35 47
Three-point goals: C-R 3 (Searle, Williams, Lavery); Fillmore (none). Total fouls: C-R 14, Fillmore 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT BOLIVAR Genesee Valley/Belfast (55)
Drozdowski 4 4-9 14, Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Proctor 3 3-5 9, Bigelow 0 0-2 0, Girusendorf 5 0-0 13, Hamer 7 3-8 17. Totals: 20 10-24 55.
Bolivar-Richburg (44)
Baldwin 2 0-0 6, Sisson 1 0-0 2, Giardini 0 2-4 2, Crowley 2 2-2 7, Ayers 10 2-4 27. Totals: 15 6-10 44. Genesee Valley/Belfast 18 27 38 55 Bolivar-Richburg 7 18 27 44
Three-point goals: GV/B 5 (Grusendorf 3, Drozdowski 2); B-R 7 (Ayers 5, Sisson, Crowley). Total fouls: GV/B 13, B-R 21. Fouled out: Ayers (BR).