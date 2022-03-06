LETCHWORTH — Tom Parks figured this would be his Fillmore girls basketball team’s most daunting task of the season.
Its opponent, Batavia-Notre Dame, was the reigning sectional champion and had won three of the past five Class D1 titles. Additionally, it had forged another fine campaign this winter, bringing a 17-5 mark into Friday’s title game, including a number of wins over Class B and C programs.
Parks’ premonition turned out to be accurate.
The top-seeded Eagles fell into an 11-point halftime hole and couldn’t quite muster enough scoring against the No. 2 Fighting Irish. And though they played ND evenly in the second half, it wasn’t enough as Fillmore’s unbeaten season came to an end with a 39-25 loss in the Section 5 Class D1 championship.
Despite the loss, the Eagles produced another remarkable campaign, winning 20-plus contests for the third time in four years while ripping off 22-straight victories before falling to the Irish. But it’s ND, with its fourth crown in six years, that will move on to play D2 titleist Andover/Whitesville in Monday’s state qualifier.
“I expected that this game, for many reasons, would be our toughest all season,” Parks noted. “Notre Dame has a great team and a great program. (But) I’m proud of how the girls kept their fight and battled until the end.”
The Irish shot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range while taking a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and building it to 25-11 at the break. And though Fillmore managed to slow them considerably in the second half, it was stifled by Notre Dame’s pressure and zone defense throughout. Only three players reached the scoring column for the Eagles and star forward Emma Cole was limited to six points.
“Notre Dame came out and just didn’t do much wrong in the first half,” Parks said. “In contrast, we couldn’t find any rhythm offensively. It may sound silly to say given those stats, but I thought our defensive energy was there, ND just made shots and we couldn’t score with them to keep the game more manageable.”
Of the Irish, who were led by 13 points from Emma Sisson, he added: “They defended well with a full-court press and a very active zone, and when we were struggling from the outside it allowed them to pack it in and essentially keep two people on Emma at all times.”
It also put the Eagles into a position they hadn’t faced all season: a double-digit deficit.
Fillmore managed to clamp down defensively in the second half, holding the Irish to just five points in the third quarter and only three made field goals for the entire second half. But it couldn’t draw any closer in that third frame as it managed just four points of its own.
“At halftime, we talked about keeping up the energy and that their offense would come back down to earth but we had to find ways to score and try to make it a game heading into the fourth,” Parks noted. “We (only) succeeded on half of that arrangement. In the fourth, we couldn't get closer than 10 and they shot well from the line.”
Jadyn Mucher registered a game-high 16 points for the Eagles. She and Cole were named to the Class D1 all-tournament team after leading Fillmore to playoff romps over Wheatland-Chili and Arkport/Canaseraga before falling on Friday. Despite coming up short of a sectional championship, Parks and his team could appreciate everything they accomplished again this winter … which came even after losing three starters from a team that reached last year’s D1 semifinals.
“We set our standards and goals incredibly high,” Parks noted, “so in recent years it can feel like a disappointment if you don't finish as champions, but this season was anything but disappointing.
“Twenty-two straight wins, another league title and the No. 1 ranked team in NYS Class D for eight straight weeks. It was one of our best seasons ever. It's actually pretty incredible considering we only returned two starters from a year ago. So our focus after the hurt from this game wears off will be to celebrate a pretty special run this season.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Andover/Whitesville 49, Avoca/Prattsburgh 43
LETCHWORTH — Tied 37-37 entering the fourth quarter with a sectional championship on the line, Andover/Whitesville took control with a 12-6 fourth quarter to win a title in its first year as a merged girls basketball team.
As she had all postseason, Vanessa Hall led the way for A/W, scoring 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Rachel Jackson added eight points.
Riley Stowe led Avoca/Prattsburgh with 14 points and Kendra Pinkney had 10 points.
“First of all, what an effort from both teams,” Andover/Whitesville co-head coach Jacob Bannerman said. “Every girl that saw the floor played their heart out. I give a ton of credit to Avoca/Prattsburgh and (coach) Jeff Gilbert for their tenacity and skill. A great team over there like always.
“Our girls went through stretches of great basketball and it was enough to win. Defensively that was easily our best effort of the season, especially trying to guard A/P’s post presence. Vanessa led us in the points department again, but it was a true team effort with all seven girls who played, scored a basket and contributed on the defensive end.”
A/W will advance to play D1 champion Batavia Notre Dame, which defeated Fillmore on Friday, in the Class D crossover Monday night (6:30 p.m.) in Dansville.