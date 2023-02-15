BOLIVAR — In the last game of its regular season and league schedule, the Fillmore boys basketball team secured an Allegany County Div. I championship after holding off Bolivar-Richburg on the Wolverines’ home court.

Fillmore (15-5, 5-1) won a shootout with B-R, 78-73, powered by Zach Sisson’s 31 points.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social