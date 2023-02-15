BOLIVAR — In the last game of its regular season and league schedule, the Fillmore boys basketball team secured an Allegany County Div. I championship after holding off Bolivar-Richburg on the Wolverines’ home court.
Fillmore (15-5, 5-1) won a shootout with B-R, 78-73, powered by Zach Sisson’s 31 points.
Jair Bialek added 15 points on five 3-pointers and Mitch Ward had 14 points for the Eagles.
“Hat's off to Fillmore, especially the Sisson kid,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said. “He actually was in foul trouble tonight and still dropped 31. Fillmore did exactly what you're supposed to do at the end of games: they made their free throws, they got some big offensive rebounds to keep the ball in their possession when we were trying to foul and just kind of extended their lead through those little things that you need to do to seal the game.”
Aydin Sisson led B-R (16-4, 3-3) with 22 points. Landon Barkley chipped in 16 points and David Baldwin grabbed 15 rebounds with his nine points.
B-R trailed 25-19 after the first quarter and 41-38 at halftime but took a 56-55 lead entering the fourth.
“I'm proud of the way my guys fought back, especially early on,” Thomas added. “We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole, had a pretty nice second and third quarter and then battled in the fourth and just came up short due to Fillmore's ability to close it out.
“But (it was) a very good pre-sectionals game. You couldn't ask for (more), it was very much a sectional environment tonight. It keeps us at the five seed, so we don't get a bye, we'll play Tuesday instead of waiting until next Friday. There's some silver linings there for sure.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Cuba-Rushford 61, Genesee Valley/Belfast 56
CUBA — Jacob Smith led Cuba-Rushford (16-4, 4-2) with 21 points and Jack Frank added 15 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
Finn Ricketts posted 11 points (all in the third quarter) and eight rebounds while Dom Bello had eight points and six boards for the Rebels.
For Genesee Valley/Belfast (6-14, 0-6), Ian Mackenzie had 21 points, Kyle McCumiskey added 13 points and Kadin Logue had 10 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover/Whitesville 43, Hinsdale 23
WHITESVILLE — C.J. Estep scored 16 points to lead Andover/Whitesville (5-1, 9-11) to victory, clinching the Div. II league title.
Hinsdale fell to 1-19 to close the regular season.
Scio/Friendship 43, Houghton 38
SCIO — Taylor Moore’s 13 points, five rebounds and four assists paced Scio/Friendship (7-12, 4-2).
Ethan Davenport added nine points, four assists and four steals while Brenden Loucks had nine points and 16 boards.
For Houghton (3-15, 2-4), Jack Prentice scored 17 points.
“Houghton did a good job in defending us and for some reason we settled for too many jumpers,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said. “We took too many jumpers and that made their defense even better.
“It was nice to see Matt Donohue, Cooper Greenman and Hunter Hill had 12 points between them and Taylor Moore had a nice night with 13 points. I guess it’s always good to win when you don’t play your best basketball.”
NON-LEAGUE
Allegany-Limestone 50, Wellsville 49
WELLSVILLE — Allegany-Limestone (17-3) closed the regular season with a narrow road victory, led by Anthony DeCapua’s 24 points and seven rebounds.
Andrew Giardini added 11 points for the Gators.
J.J. Howard led Wellsville (11-9) with 13 points while Logan Dunbar and Cody Costello had 11 points each.
“I thought our defense was great, keeping us in it while we struggled offensively,” Gators coach Glenn Anderson said. “Michael Frederick did a great job on Dunbar. Wellsville plays some great defense and it’s always a struggle to put points up in them, especially in their gym.”
Having also lost 50-42 in Allegany last month, first-year Lions coach Tom Halladay said he loves playing A-L as “You know you are doing something well when you are in games with a program like that. It hurts to not win either of these close ones, but we were right there.
“You have to give the kids their flowers for this game,” Halladay added. “DeCapua hit some big 3s in the second quarter. Giardini hit a fadeaway tonight blessed by the basketball gods themselves to go in. When you are making shots like that you are going to be a tough team to beat. But I look forward to next time.”
Portville 73, North Collins 68, OT
NORTH COLLINS — Portville’s Aidan DeFazio scored 19 points, including seven in overtime to seal a road victory for the Panthers (6-13).
Also for the Panthers, Marcus Wilson had 16 points including five 3-pointers, Troy VanSickle scored 15 points and Cole Faulkner added 12 points.
For North Collins, Matt Sweet scored a game-high 28 points and Derek Ebersole added 23 points.
In a game with 44 total fouls called (28 on North Collins), the two teams combined to take 61 free throws. Trailing 47-33 after the third quarter, the Eagles rallied to push Portville to overtime but could not finish off the comeback in the extra period.