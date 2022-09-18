FILLMORE — Perhaps this kind of season should have been expected, this kind of win conceivable.
After all, the Fillmore boys soccer team returned nine of 11 starters from last year’s New York State Class D runner-up, including former Big 30 Player of the Year and NYS fourth-team all-star Mitchell Ward and Brent Zubikowski, another Big 30 all-star. And though it’s in Year 1 with a new coach following the retirement of legendary mentor Jamie Mullen, his successor, Jarrett Vosburg, both played for and coached alongside Mullen.
Still, the Eagles, even after a convincing 4-0 start, as a Class D team, were going up against perennial Class B power Allegany-Limestone. Even last year, en route to a 19-3 campaign and a trip to the state championship game, Fillmore was blanked by the Gators, 4-0.
But if Fillmore is looking to prove it’s as good or better than any of its state final four participants or league championship teams of the recent past, it took a big step toward that on Saturday night.
Layton Sanasith scored off a Ward pass at 19:41 and Fillmore hung on in a defensive battle to earn a big 1-0 triumph over the Gators in a heavyweight non-league battle.
Throughout, this was about what you might expect from perhaps the best New York teams in the Big 30 … not just again this season, but historically: It was almost entirely even.
Per Fillmore’s stats, both teams had nine shots on goal while A-L held a narrow edge in corner kicks (10-9). Gators keeper Jack Conroy made 11 saves while Fillmore’s Luke Colombo stopped 10 shots in earning the shutout.
The difference was the Eagles’ one first-half marker.
“It was a huge win for the program tonight,” Vosberg said afterward. “Allegany-Limestone is a perennial powerhouse. They’re always well-coached and play disciplined, systematic soccer.
“With that in mind I’m so proud of the boys for going out and battling for a gritty win tonight. We played excellent team defense and were incredibly stout. We had some quality chances in both halves and had a bend but don’t break mindset throughout the second half.”
He added, “This was a very important win for us this evening as we know these are the types of games we are going to have to grind out to compete in the sectional tournament at the end of the season.”
Allegany-Limestone fell to 5-2, with both losses a pair of 1-0 defeats to top-level opponents. The Eagles, who have outscored their opponents 24-2 on the young season, moved to 5-0.
NON-LEAGUE Wellsville 2, Cuba-Rushford 0
CUBA — Tyler Vogel and Cody Costello each marked second-half goals to propel Wellsville.
Those markers bookended the period as Vogel scored the go-ahead goal just 30 seconds into the second half and Costello added some insurance with only 30 seconds remaining.
Logan Dunbar made four saves to earn the shutout for Wellsville (3-4), which outshot the Rebels, 14-4. Adam Shaffer turned away 12 shots for Cuba-Rushford (3-5).