LEROY — In a way, the Fillmore girls basketball team’s sectional semifinal was a microcosm of its season.
Just like at the beginning of the year, after they had gotten off to an 0-2 start upon losing standout forwards Emma Cole and Jaydn Mucher from last winter’s 22-1 team, the Eagles had to shake off a bit of a slow outset.
They also had to display the kind of resolve and poise that might not have been there initially, the same way they had to develop those qualities with a relatively newer team during the year.
And Fillmore did all of those things and more on Monday night.
The only thing missing was the victory.
The second-seeded Eagles battled back from a double-digit second-half deficit and a five-point overtime hole to give themselves a chance, but their season ultimately came to an end with a heartbreaking 43-42 OT loss to No. 3 Lyndonville in a Section 5 Class D1 semifinal at LeRoy High School. In the end, Fillmore came up a game shy of a return trip to the title contest, but given its graduation losses, going 16-4 the rest of the way and reaching the D1 Final Four will surely be viewed as a great success.
“I was proud of how we responded, as we ultimately had a two-point lead with about two minutes to play (in regulation),” FCS coach Tom Parks said. “We had a few golden opportunities to make it a two-possession game late, but we just couldn’t get the ball to fall.”
Addison Dillenbeck and Ashlee Stephens each scored 13 points to lift Lyndonville (15-7), which will meet No. 1 Keshequa in Friday’s championship game at 8 p.m. Hope Russell continued an outstanding postseason individually — and a strong junior year — racking up a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, for Fillmore. Amelia Rose added 11 points for the Eagles. Rose and Russell made the key plays to bring Fillmore back to within a point in the extra session … and very nearly to a dramatic victory.
“In overtime, (Lyndonville) scored the first five points and once again we battled back,” Parks said. “Amelia went 3-for-3 at the line to get us within two and after a Lyndonville free throw, Hope hit a big shot to make it a one-point game. We managed a stop and ran an out of bounds set that rolled off basically at the buzzer.
“I was so proud and impressed by the heart and fight that this team showed tonight. On three separate occasions we got knocked to the mat and they responded each time and gave themselves a chance to win in the end.”
After falling behind by 11 in third, the Eagles went into the fourth down just three (32-29) and clamped down with an 8-5 stretch to force OT. Russell netted 14 of her 21 points in the first half to key Fillmore afloat in the meantime.
“We got big-time minutes from a lot of people tonight and in key moments,” Parks noted. “Among them, Amelia came off the bench and stepped up huge for us. She definitely played her best game of the year on the big stage. (You can) add ‘basketball star’ next to Hope’s soccer accolades. She carried us tonight under some pretty bright lights.”
Of the year as a whole, Parks added, “Coming in to this season after graduating some big-time names, I’m not really sure we believed or expected that we would have gotten to this point. We started off 0-2 and went 16-4 after that. This team grew up fast this year and just past mid-season you could see that this group started to believe. I give them all the credit in the world for the work they put in to make believers out of everyone. This was a special season and I think it will make us hungry for what’s next.”
The Eagles will return all but one player from this year’s team, senior starter Madi Geertman, who, Parks said, “really started to show leadership and a pass the torch mentality towards the end of the season.
“She was a starter for us all year and was an important part of our team.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS B2 SEMIFINALDansville 51, Wellsville 38HONEOYE FALLS — Wellsville was within two of the top seed at halftime, but a slow end to the third quarter, which carried into the fourth, allowed Dansville to pull away with 13-point semifinal triumph.
Aynsley Belcher had a team-best 17 points and Chelsie Tyler chipped in 11 for the Mustangs (16-6), who will meet No. 3 Hornell in Friday’s championship game at Rush-Henrietta. Makenna Dunbar posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds and Averee Palmatier had her own big game of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions.
Sara Reitz added 12 points on four 3-pointers for No. 4 Wellsville (12-10). The Lions, who had won six of their last eight to reach the semis, gave Dansville a stiffer test after falling 56-37 in the teams’ non-league matchup on Dec. 13.
“It was the third quarter,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “We just couldn’t capitalize on some opportunities. It seemed like we were stuck on 28 points forever; we were at 28 early in the third and then down 35-28 at the start of the fourth.
“And then probably the biggest difference is that we gave them too many second chance points. We held Belcher to two points in the first half, but she had eight in the third and seven in the fourth.”
Still within seven entering the fourth, the Lions surrendered a 16-10 final frame to fall short. Wellsville made it back to the semifinals after graduating five senior starters from last year’s 17-5 team that reached the sectional championship game.
Keshequa 44, Genesee Valley/Belfast 23
LEROY — Top-seeded Keshequa (17-5) will take on No. 3 Lyndonville in Friday’s championship game at Letchworth.
No. 4 GV/Belfast finished the season 13-9.
AT LEROY Lyndonville (43)
A. Dillenbeck 5 2-4 13, Shaffer 0 1-2 1, Boring 1 0-0 2, Groves 3 0-4 7, L. Dillenbeck 3 0-0 7, Stephens 5 3-3 13. Totals: 17 6-13 43.
Fillmore (42)
H. Russell 8 1-1 21, Hatch 2 1-4 5, Rose 3 3-3 11, Ellsworth 1 0-0 2, McCumiskey 0 0-4 0, Miller 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 6-14 42. Lyndonville 11 23 32 37 43 Fillmore 9 20 29 37 42
Three-point goals: Lyndon. 3 (A. Dillenbeck, Groves, L. Dillenbeck); Fillmore 6 (H. Russell 4, Rose 2). Total fouls: Lyndon 13, Fillmore . Fouled out:
None.
AT HONEOYE FALLS Wellsville (38)
Stuck 1 0-0 2, Reitz 4 0-0 12, Palmatier 3 4-7 10, Dunbar 5 0-0 12, J. Dunbar 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-7 38.
Dansville (51)
Belcher 8 1-6 17, Hamsher 1 2-4 5, M. Tyler 3 2-4 8, C. Tyler 3 4-7 11, Meyer 1 0-0 2, Allen 4 0-2 8. Totals: 20 9-23 51. Wellsville 7 20 28 38 Dansville 9 22 35 51
Three-point goals: Wells. 6 (Reitz 4, Dunbar 2); Dans. (Hamsher 1, C. Tyler 1). Total fouls: Wells. 16, Dans. 10. Fouled out: None.