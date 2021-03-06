FILLMORE — The Fillmore girls basketball team, which begins the actual postseason early next week, viewed it as their first sectional contest.
Coach Tom Parks’ team was facing an unbeaten Whitesville squad, which features sophomore scoring star Vanessa Hall, who entered Friday night’s contest averaging over 36 points per game.
In the end, the Eagles closed the year with a nice win and some momentum heading into the Section 5 Class D playoffs.
Jadyn Mucher notched 15 points and Emma Cole posted 10 as Fillmore topped the Blue Jays, 41-24 in a non-league matchup. The Eagles held Hall to just 12 points while finishing the regular season 6-4.
“Having an undefeated team with a great player like Vanessa come in gave the girls great motivation,” Parks noted. “It really felt like a sectional game. I thought our girls did an outstanding job on defense in trying to limit a player of Hall’s ability. Morgan Byer and Rachel Hatch drew the main responsibilities, but the entire team gets credit for the defensive job tonight. It really takes a team to guard a player like her.”
Fillmore used a big final frame to pull away. Whitesville will head into the postseason at 9-1.
“Offensively, we just found a rhythm finally in the fourth quarter,” Parks added. “Jadyn and Morgan helped take some pressure off Emma by each collecting eight points in the quarter, and with each made bucket our confidence just grew and we were able to put the game out of reach.
“This team has grown so much in such a short time this season and its a credit to how hard they’ve worked. This was a nice win to head into sectionals.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Genesee Valley 52, Friendship 48FRIENDSHIP — Emera Aquila scored 24 points as Genesee Valley avenged a 30-29 loss to Friendship from two days earlier.
Lizzie Bentley added 15 points for the Jaguars (3-7). Neveah Ross dropped in 22 points for Friendship (4-5).
CCAA EAST IIEllicottville 63, North Collins 40ELLICOTTVILLE — Emilee Ruiz (three 3-pointers) recorded 19 points while Dalayla Alexander totaled 15 to key Ellicottville to its sixth-straight win.
Five others added between four and eight points for the Eagles (6-1), who took a 22-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Michaela Rice had a team-best 15 points for North Collins.
AT FRIENDSHIP Genesee Valley (52)
Grusendorf 2 1-2 5, Aquila 10 2-4 24, Bentley 6 2-5 15, Bartlett 1 0-0 2, Burrows 1 0-0 2, A. Burrows 2 0-2 4. Totals: 22 5-13 52.
Friendship (48)
Ross 10 0-0 22, Roberts 3 0-0 7, Drumm 1 0-0 2, Donohue 3 1-2 8, Harmon 4 1-2 9. Totals: 21 2-4 48. GV 11 24 40 52 Friendship 15 23 37 48
Three-point goals: GV 3 (Aquila 2, Bentley); Friendship 4 (Ross 2, Roberts, Donohue). Total fouls: GV 6, Friendship 15. Fouled out:
Ross (F).
AT ELLICOTTVILLE North Collins (40)
Williams 3 0-0 6, Ayers 1 0-0 2, Frazier 2 0-0 4, Awald 1 0-0 2, Mc. Rice 3 0-0 6, Mi. Rice 6 3-5 15, Spicola 1 3-4 5. Totals: 17 6-9 40.
Ellicottville (63)
Alexander 5 4-7 15, Quinn 2 0-0 4, Ruiz 7 2-2 19, Rowland 2 0-0 5, Ficek 3 2-4 8, Freaney 2 0-0 4, Neuman 2 1-2 5, Sexton 1 0-0 2, Clark 0 1-4 1. Totals: 24 10-19 63. NC 9 16 22 40 Ellicottville 22 38 57 63
Three-point goals: NC (none); Ellicottville 5 (Alexander, Ruiz 3, Rowland).
AT FILLMORE Whitesville (24)
Bledsoe 3 2-2 8, V. Hall 4 2-2 12, Button 2 0-0 4, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, G. Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-4 24.
Fillmore (41)
S. Beardsley 1 0-0 2, Cole 5 0-0 10, Hatch 1 0-0 2, Mucher 7 1-2 15, Byer 3 0-0 8, H. Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 1-2 41.
Three-point goals: Whitesville 2 (Hall 2); Fillmore 3 (Mucher, Byer 2). Total fouls: Whitesville 5, Fillmore 10. Fouled out: None.