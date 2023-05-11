BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg baseball team had been on a roll, winning 12 of its last 13 games, including all of its league contests, to take its place atop the league — and county — standings.
But so had Fillmore, winning six-straight since suffering its only defeat — to these same Wolverines — back on April 21. And that stretch included a couple of impressive victories over Arkport/Canaseraga and Avoca/Prattsburgh.
So when B-R and Fillmore, unequivocally two of the best teams in the Big 30, met in a league rematch Thursday, it had the feel of a big-time game in just about every way: Nos. 1 and 2 in the league, continued momentum on the line. And this time, Fillmore got its revenge … in what might be deemed relatively surprising fashion.
Mitchell Ward had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBI and Brent Zubikowski tossed a five-inning three-hitter as Fillmore secured a stunning 11-1 victory that ended after five.
Luke Colombo (double), Nolan Krzeminski (double) and Zach Sisson all had two hits and an RBI for the Eagles (11-1). Zubikowski, who walked three and allowed just three hits, and Aiden Wagner each doubled and drove in one and Damon Potter tripled with an RBI. Fillmore racked up seven extra-base hits on the day while making for a tie (both teams 8-1) at the top of the Allegany County standings.
“Give them credit, they came ready to play,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said of Fillmore. “Their bats were on fire today, up and down the order they were putting the ball in play. It just wasn’t our day.
“Their pitcher (Zubikowski) was outstanding, their hitting … they were on our pitches. Our pitchers were mixing things up, but they just put the ball in play today.”
Caden Allen had a hit and drove in the lone run for B-R (12-4), which was outhit 12-3. It was 3-1 after the first inning, but the Eagles plated eight runs across the third, fourth and fifth innings to seal it.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford 7, Genesee Valley/Belfast 6
CUBA — Sam Grover went 2-for-4 with three RBI and hit the game-winning single in the seventh to give Cuba-Rushford the walkoff victory.
The Rebels led 6-1 through four innings, but GV/Belfast roared back with five runs in the final three frames to tie it. Jacob Smith finished 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and two runs, Braeden Wight had a hit, an RBI and two runs and Finn Ricketts was 2-for-4 with an RBI double and scored the winning run in the seventh. Eli Sleggs struck out six while scattering seven hits and two walks in a complete-game effort for C-R.
Owen Heaney was 2-for-4 with a run and Ryan Daciw had a hit, drove in two runs and scored twice for GV/Belfast. Carter Stout fanned eight with no walks, but allowed 14 hits in tossing all seven innings for the visitors.
C-R was hampered by five errors.
Eli pitched great,” C-R coach Pat Wight said, but we struggled defensively and let GV/Belfast fight their way back in. They never quit. We came up in the seventh and had four straight singles to walk it off.”
NON-LEAGUE
Avoca/Prattsburgh 7, Friendship/Scio 0, fft.
FRIENDSHIP — Due to three players being ill and another suffering an injury in warm-ups, Friendship/Scio was down to seven players and forced to forfeit.
F/S fell to 4-10.
AT BOLIVAR
R H E
Fillmore 302 33 — 11 12 0 B-R 100 00 — 1 3 1 Brent Zubikowski (5 SO, 3 BB) and Nolan Krzeminski Trey Buchholz (4 SO, 1 BB), Caden Allen (3) (1 SO, 2 BB), Reiss Gaines (5) (1 BB) and Aydin Sisson
HR:
Mitchell Ward (F)
AT CUBA
R H E