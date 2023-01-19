FILLMORE — The Fillmore boys basketball team held off a challenge from Bolivar-Richburg to secure a key Allegany County Div. I victory Thursday night, 63-59.
Zach Sisson scored a game-high 26 points, including a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line and marked six rebounds with three assists to lead Fillmore (6-4, 2-1).
Mitch Ward added a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, Jair Bialek scored 16 points on four 3-pointers and Brent Zubikowski grabbed 10 rebounds.
For B-R (10-2, 1-1), Aydin Sisson scored 23 points and Landon Barkley added 12 points.
“What a great game,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch exclaimed. “We’ve been struggling a little, and I challenged the guys to start to put the pieces of the ‘puzzle’ together. B-R played really well, and the game was back and forth for four quarters. Justin (Thomas) really has them playing well, and they are tough to guard. Their guards really utilized their quickness off of screens and we took a while to adjust.
“Zach had a monster game, and the guys really looked for him. I’m really proud of Brent, Jack and Jonah (Bialek) for doing their jobs tonight and providing the spark we needed. Looking forward to the rematch at B-R in a couple of weeks.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. ICuba-Rushford 62, Genesee Valley/Belfast 35BELFAST — Tied 12-12 after the first quarter, Cuba-Rushford (12-1, 2-0) outscored the hosts 37-18 over the next two quarters to take control.
Jacob Smith scored 24 points and Finn Ricketts had 11 points, while Peyton Joy anchored the C-R defense with five blocked shots and seven rebounds.
“We settled in defensively after the first quarter and settled down on offense and made some shots,” C-R coach Patrick Wight noted. “(We) rebounded very well and defensively did a great job limiting their paint points. Very happy with their effort after a long layoff.”
Max Wedge led GVBC (5-7, 0-3) with 11 points.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIScio/Friendship 50, Houghton 33HOUGHTON — Ethan Davenport’s 22 points lifted Scio/Friendship (4-10, 2-1) to a road victory.
Brenden Loucks added 17 points for S/F.
Jack Prentice scored 12 points and Josh Davidson had 10 points for Houghton (1-7, 1-2).
AT BELFAST Cuba-Rushford (62)
Wight 2 0-0 5, Smith 9 3-4 24, Bell 2 0-0 4, Brooks 0 1-2 1, Frank 3 0-1 6, Scott 1 0-0 2, Ricketts 5 1-2 11, Joy 3 1-2 7. Totals: 26 5-11 62.
Genesee Valley/Belfast (35)
Logue 3 0-0 6, Heaney 2 0-0 5, Aquila 1 0-2 2, Mackenzie 3 0-0 9, Wedge 5 1-3 11, Norasethaporn 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 3-7 35. Cuba-Rushford 12 29 49 62 GV/Belfast 12 19 28 35
Three-point goals: C-R 4 (Smith 3, Wight); GV/B 4 (Mackenzie 3, Heaney). Total fouls: C-R 10, GV/B 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Bolivar-Richburg (59)
Sisson 9 3-7 23, Barkley 3 6-7 12, Gaines 1 1-1 3, Karnuth 1 3-4 5, Baldwin 2 1-2 5, Pinney 4 0-0 9, Margeson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 14-21 59.
Fillmore (63)
Cool 0 3-4 3, Zubikowski 3 0-1 6, Ja. Bialek 6 0-0 16, Colombo 1 0-0 2, Ward 5 0-3 10, Sisson 6 11-11 26. Totals: 21 14-19 63. Bolivar-Rich. 13 32 41 59 Fillmore 13 34 48 63
Three-point goals: B-R 3 (Sisson 2, Pinney); Fillmore 7 (Ja. Bialek 4, Sisson 3). Total fouls: B-R 21, Fillmore 20. Fouled out:
None.
AT HOUGHTON Scio/Friendship (50)
Moore 2 0-2 6, Davenport 8 1-2 22, Hill 1 1-1 3, Loucks 7 3-4 17, Greenman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-9 50.
Houghton (33)
Prentice 4 1-2 12, Davidson 4 0-0 10, Adenuga 3 0-0 8, Zanini 1 1-2 3. Totals: 12 2-4 33. Scio/Friend. 18 25 36 50 Houghton 14 24 24 33
Three-point goals: S/F 7 (Davenport 5, Moore 2); Houghton 7 (Prentice 3, Davidson 2, Adenuga 2). Total fouls: S/F 8, Houghton 11. Fouled out: None.