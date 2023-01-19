FILLMORE — The Fillmore boys basketball team held off a challenge from Bolivar-Richburg to secure a key Allegany County Div. I victory Thursday night, 63-59.

Zach Sisson scored a game-high 26 points, including a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line and marked six rebounds with three assists to lead Fillmore (6-4, 2-1).

