WELLSVILLE — The Fillmore boys and Genesee Valley/Belfast girls track and field teams had often stood atop their regular season meets.
It came as no surprise, then, that they did so again on Friday.
Fillmore and GV/B won their respective divisions at the Allegany County Championships at Wellsville Central School. The Fillmore boys accumulated 165 pounds, finishing well clear of second place GV/B (122), with Cuba-Rushford (87 points), Friendship/Scio (62) and Bolivar-Richburg (32) rounding out the top five. The GV/B girls also won relatively convincingly, totaling 126 points to place ahead of B-R (112), Cuba-Rushford (91), Friendship/Scio (62) and Fillmore (38).
In one of the final local meets of the year, Fillmore made its biggest move in the track events. And it was many of its usual suspects who had the key contributions.
Henry Sardina won both the 400 and 800 and took second in the 100 while Ernie Lipscomb took the 1,600 and Eli Strickland claimed the 3,200 and the two were second and third in the 800, respectively, for the Eagles. Fillmore’s 3,200 relay team of Lipscomb, Ben Beardsley and Noah and Eli Strickland also took first. Noah Strickland was also second and third, respectively, in the 3,200 and 1,600.
For GV/Belfast, Hayden Burnell won the 400 hurdles and was third in the 110 hurdles, Thayne Cobb took the triple jump and was second in the 200 and GV/B’s 400 and 1,600 relay teams led the pack. Callahan Tallman placed second in three field events, the high jump, pole vault and long jump, and he and Cobb guided GV/B’s winning 400 relay team.
Friendship/Scio’s Jordan White had the most impressive day individually, capturing first in four events: the 100 and 200, high jump and long jump. Max Morris gave F/S a fifth individual first by taking the 110 hurdles.
Tristan Clayson was a double-winner for Cuba-Rushford, claiming both the shot put and discus. The Rebels got another first, in the pole vault, from Ethan Coleman, who also took third in the 100.
For B-R, Hunter Walp finished second in both hurdles events.
ON THE GIRLS’ side, GV/Belfast collected seven first-place finishes in 17 events. Sophie Zillgitt took the spotlight individually, just missing going 4-for-4 on the day by winning the 100 hurdles and long jump, taking second in the 800 and leading off the first-place 1,600 relay team. Sophia Gambino won the 400 and was third in the 800 and high jump, Allyson Hazelton captured the 400 hurdles and those two were also part of the winning 1,600 relay team along with Samayah Lussier.
Angel Jimerson added two more key firsts for GV/B in the throwing events.
For second-place Bolivar-Richburg, Raegan Giardini had multiple individual wins (800, 1,500) and helped the 3,200 relay team to a win with Addison Hackett, Kori Thomas and Brena Walp. Kyla Gayton added a victory in the high jump and took second in the discus. Thomas added second-place times in each of the 3,000, 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles and Walp was third in the 3,000 and second in the triple jump.
For Cuba-Rushford, Libby Drum (3,000), Lily Tompkins (pole vault) and Karleigh Truax (triple jump) posted firsts and the latter two joined Kendall Tompkins and Brynn Lavery to win the 400 relay. Truax also grabbed third in the long jump and Drum was second in the 1,500. Sofia Riquelme was second in the 200 and 400.
Friendship/Scio won two of the sprinting events, with Cassidy Scholla winning the 100 and Lexi Crossley the 200. Scholla was also second in the high jump and third in the 200 and 400 and Crossley was second in the 100 and long jump.
Alex Thur recorded Fillmore’s best finish by taking second in the shot put.
Following are top three finishers in each event, in both the boys’ and girls’ division, for the Allegany County Championships.
BOYS
Fillmore 165, Genesee Valley/Belfast 122, Cuba-Rushford 87, Friendship/Scio 62, Bolivar-Richburg 32
100: White (F/S) :11.75, Sardina (F), Coleman (CR)
200: White (F/S) :24.15, Cobb (GV/B), Rinker (GV/B)
400: Sardina (F) :54.55, Cooper (GV/B), Gambino (GV/B)
800: Sardina (F) 2:13.17, Lipscomb (F), E. Strickland (F)
1,600: Lipscomb (F) 5:08.63, Wojciechowski (CR), N. Strickland (F)
3,200: E. Strickland (F) 11:47.56, N. Strickland (F), Giardini (BR)
110 hurdles: Morris (F/S) :19.22, Walp (BR), Burnell (GV/B)
400 hurdles: Burnell (GV/B) 1:06.83, Walp (BR), Ashton (F)
400 relay: GV/Belfast (Davis, Rinker, Tallman, Cobb), Bolivar-Richburg, GV/Belfast
1,600 relay: GV/Belfast (Rinker, Cobb, Gamino, Cooper) 3:46.90, Fillmore, Cuba-Rushford
3,200 relay: Fillmore (Lipscomb, Beardsley, E. Strickland, N. Strickland) 10:04.30, GV/Belfast
High jump: White (F/S) 5-10, Tallman (GV/B), Muzaid-Omar (F)
Pole vault: Coleman (CR) 11-6, Tallman (GV/B)
Long jump: White (F/S) 22-1, Tallman (GV/B), Muzaid-Omar (F) Triple jump: Cobb (GV/B) 39-6, Muzaid-Omar (F), Baron (CR)
Shot put: Clayson (CR) 35-10 1/4, Ashton (F), Paulsen (F)
Discus: Clayson (CR) 108-10, Paulsen (F), Ashton (F)
GIRLS
Genesee Valley/Belfast 126, Bolivar-Richburg 112, Cuba-Rushford 91, Friendship/Scio 62, Fillmore 38
100: Scholla (F/S) :13.74, Crossley (F/S), Lavery (CR)
200: Crossley (F/S) :28.68, Riquelme (CR), Scholla (F/S)
400: Gambino (GV/B) 1:03.58, Riquelme (CR), Scholla (F/S)
800: Giardini (BR) 2:35.67, Zillgitt (GV/B), Gambino (GV/B)
1,500: Giardini (BR) 5:31.92, Drum (CR)
3,000: Drum (CR) 12:06.44, Thomas (BR), Walp (BR)
100 hurdles: Zillgitt (GV/B) :18.76, Thomas (BR), Dickens (F/S)
400 hurdles: Hazelton (GV/B) 1:17.66, Thomas (BR), Miller (F)
400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (K. Tompkins, Truax, L. Tompkins, Lavery) :58.13, Bolivar-Richburg, GV/Belfast
1,600 relay: GV/Belfast (Zillgitt, Lussier, Hazelton, Gambino) 4:40.26
3,200 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Hackett, Giardini, Thomas, Walp) 15:54.28
High jump: Gayton (BR) 4-10, Scholla (F/S), Gambino (GV/B)
Pole vault: L. Tompkins (CR) 6-0
Long jump: Zillgitt (GV/B) 15-1 ¼, Crossley (F/S), Truax (CR)
Triple jump: Truax (CR) 30-9 1/4, Walp (BR), K. Tompkins
Shot put: Jimerson (GV/B) 29-4 1/2, Thur (F), Bentley (GV/B)
Discus: Jimerson (GV/B) 79-2, Gayton (BR), Pastorius (F)