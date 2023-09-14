FILLMORE — Defending state boys soccer champion Fillmore (4-0) has extended its winning streak with a 3-0 defeat of league opponents Bolivar-Richburg (3-3).
For the first few minutes of the Allegany County Div. I game, there was nothing to split the sides. However, Fillmore made sure to change that with two goals scored in rapid succession in the 21st and 22nd minute. The first goal was scored by Henry Sardina who was assisted by Eben Schilke. Jack Cool wasted no time doubling the lead for the Eagles courtesy of another assist from Schilke.
The brace would be compounded by a lone goal in the second half as Schilke decided to get his name on the scoresheet as well with a goal assisted by Carson Sanasith.
In goal for Fillmore was Brayden Hennard, who had a quiet evening with only four saves. Meanwhile, B-R’s goalkeeper, David Abdo did his best to keep his side in the game with his 11 saves.
“This was a very important league win for us tonight,” Fillmore coach Jarrett Vosburg said. “You can always count on B-R to play you tough, and that was certainly the case tonight. In particular, their keeper, David Abdo, made a handful of pointblank stops to keep them in the game, so hats off to him. I felt we did a nice job controlling the pace and pressure of the game. Zach Sisson, Eben Schilke, and Jack Cool were able to win the battle in the middle of the field for us and were real difference makers tonight. Overall, it was a great team effort to earn our fourth shutout of the season.”
CCAA I WESTSouthwestern 4, Allegany-Limestone 1ALLEGANY — The unbeaten start four Allegany-Limestone (3-1) has come to an end at the hands of Southwestern (5-0).
In a rematch of the Section 6 Class B2 semifinal from last season, the Trojans yet again got the better of the Gators. The lone goal by A-L was scored off the back of a set piece from near midfield. Carson Kwiatkowski latched onto a ball from Cooper Wilczewski to deny Southwestern a clean sheet.
“Much of the game was played tighter than the score indicates,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “We knew we had to slow their attack and for most of the first half we did except on one transition when their forward broke through and finished a goal. We held strong for most of the time except for a bad five-to-seven minute fury that resulted in three more goals for them. We can learn from our mistakes and build upon what we did well to move forward and get ready for our next opponent (Dunkirk) on Tuesday.”
CCAA III EAST
Cassadaga Valley/Falconer 1, Portville 0
PORTVILLE — A penalty kick called eight minutes into the second half made the difference when Cassadaga Valley/Falconer’s Austin Main converted to take the game’s only lead.
In goal for Portville (2-4, 0-2), Troy VanSickle made eight saves.
For Cassadaga Valley Falconer (4-2, 2-0), Nathan Bailey made two saves.
“I think their defense did a nice job denying us (a chance) to get shots off. Even when we were past them they hustled and made recovery runs,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh admitted. “Our team is made up of some younger kids and inexperience was showing at times when we were trying to connect offensively.
But their defense did a nice job of stepping up. I thought our defense played well. They were able to defend pretty well throughout the game but it is what it is: a penalty kick was called and that really decided it because we didn’t score.”
Randolph 4, Ellicottville 2
RANDOLPH — Cooper Freeman’s hat trick led the way for Randolph as the Cardinals (5-0, 2-0) won a crucial early-season game for first place in the league.
Diego Stradi also scored with an assist from Freeman, giving Randolph a 4-0 lead. Zak Kachemeyer and Griffin Nelson also tallied assists.
Owen Doherty and Ben Edwards scored late in the second half for Ellicottville (4-2, 1-1).
Delsin Tallchief made five saves for the Cardinals.
Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Pine Valley/Gowanda 2, 2OT
SALAMANCA — On Senior Night, junior Jacob Herrick scored a hat trick, including two headers, to deliver the first win of the season for Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-4, 1-1).
Jack Sheldon and Jarrett Meyers scored for Pine Valley/Gowanda.
“Every player earned each ounce of sweat and gave it their all in this win,” SHS coach Marra Stokes said.
GIRLS SOCCER
CCAA WEST I
Allegany-Limestone 1, Fredonia 0
FREDONIA — A late first-half goal was all the difference to keep Allegany-Limestone undefeated (7-0-0) to start the season.
Cait Kellogg scored with an assist from Abby Peck with 1:43 remaining in the half. A-L goalkeeper Chloe Baker made two saves to preserve a shutout.
For Fredonia, Jordan Lucas made 10 saves.
NON-LEAGUE
Friendship/Scio 4, Hammondsport 2
SCIO — Nevaeh Ross and Alexis Crossley scored two goals each to pace Friendship/Scio (2-2), which twice jumped out of three-goal leads at 3-0 and 4-1.
Ross assisted on both of Crossley’s goals and Crossley and Jordan Nickerson both had an assist on Ross’ two scores.
For Hammondsport, Nicole Pratt scored on a direct kick and Gabby Doyle scored by penalty kick.
F/S goalkeeper Grace Drumm made four saves while her counterpart Lacey Lazell had nine saves for Hammondsport.