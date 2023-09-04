FILLMORE — The Fillmore girls soccer team earned an impressive shutout of Portville on Saturday as the Eagles relied on five saves from Preslee Miller in a 4-0 victory.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 with both of their wins in the Fillmore Tournament.
Grace Russell scored the only goal of the first half with an assist from Amelia Rose in the 23rd minute.
Her sister Hope Russell scored twice in the second half, a minute apart, including an assist from Grace Russell for a 3-0 lead after the 43rd minute. Tenlee Miller made it 4-0 with an assist from Hope Russell in the 63rd.
Portville goalkeeper Mackenzie Harmon made five saves. The Panthers fell to 1-1.
“It was a battle in the first half that made us up our game,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley. “We got challenged from the get-go and really had to dig deep. We scored a pretty header off a corner kick in the middle of the first half and had a few other chances but couldn’t break through.
“Early in the second half we came out with a renewed purpose and Hope did her thing, but most importantly our entire team took a big step forward. Portville has some outstanding players and we had to earn this one with our play and our effort.”
NON-LEAGUEGenesee Valley/Belfast 2, Avoca/Prattsburgh 1, OTBELFAST — Hannah Southwick Powers lifted Genesee Valley/Belfast with an overtime goal as GVBC improved to 2-0.
Southwick-Powers also had an assist on GVBC’s only goal in regulation. After a scoreless first half, GVBC’s Sophie Zillgitt and Avoca/Prattsburgh’s Olivia Kilmer scored in the second half.
SALAMANCA TOURNAMENTSalamanca 0, Eden 0 (Salamanca wins 3-2 on PKs)SALAMANCA — Regulation and two overtime periods were not enough to separate a scoreless tie. It took penalties for Salamanca (0-1-1) to defeat Eden (1-1-1), 3-2, after the tie.
In a true goalkeeping battle, the Warriors’ Shea Monahan had eight saves in regular time, while her counterpart for Eden, Haley Pompeo recorded seven. However, it was Monahan that was the true difference maker in the match as her three saves in the penalty shootout helped her side to the victory.
Salamanca’s penalties were scored in order by Monahan, Kyleigh Slater and Madisyn Lafferty.
Pompeo was selected from Eden as the recipient of the Andrea Morton Memorial Award. Slater was chosen as Salamanca’s winner.
“I’m proud of our defense and overall team performance and certainly Shea’s performance in goal,” Salamanca coach Kersten Furlong said.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALLNON-LEAGUESalamanca 3, Brocton 1BROCTON — Lezly McComber and Makenzie Crouse both had four blocks to lead Salamanca in its first victory of the season.
Maddison Hoag made 30 digs for the Warriors (1-0).