BELMONT — A year after advancing to the New York State Class D championship game, and with a new coach following the retirement of legendary mentor Jamie Mullen, the Fillmore boys soccer team might be trying to show that it hasn’t missed a beat.
It provided more proof to that idea on Thursday night.
Alfredy 3-0 with a 17-1 goal differential, the Eagles added to that hot start with a 6-1 triumph over a solid Genesee Valley/Belfast team in an Allegany County Division I matchup. Jack Cool and Mitchell Ward (assist) each found the back of the net twice while Zach Sisson scored and handed out three assists.
Layton Sanasith also found the back of the net while Henry Sardina and Damon Wood added helpers for Fillmore, which brought a 4-0 cushion into halftime. Luke Colombo made four saves while surrendering his second goal in eight halves. Daemon Cobb tallied off an Evan Turybury feed and Ty Norasethaporn turned away 13 shots for GV/B (2-3).
“We had a couple bad miscues in the first half, but they outplayed us 98 percent of the game, in every facet of the game — offense, defense, goalkeeping,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan acknowledged. “They’re on a different level than we are right now.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I Bolivar-Richburg 5, Cuba-Rushford 1
CUBA — Reiss Gaines scored twice, Aydin Sisson had a goal and an assist and Bolivar-Richburg continued one of the best starts in program history (7-0) with another convincing win.
Sisson scored off an Evan Pinney feed before assisting Gaines to make it 2-0 at halftime. Gaines tallied again midway through the second half, David Baldwin scored off a pass from Sisson and Landon Barkley added the final goal with 26 seconds remaining for the Wolverines.
David Abdo made seven saves for B-R. Jacob Smith scored to pull Cuba-Rushford to within 3-1 and Adam Shaffer made 12 saves for the Rebels (3-4).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 2, Scio/Friendship 0
HOUGHTON — Lucas Matias and Shams Zia scored on either side of halftime, and assisted on each other’s goals, to lift Houghton.
Marco Zanini made five saves to preserve the shutout for the Panthers (3-2), who avenged the Scio/Friendship team that knocked them out of the sectional playoffs last year with a heartbreaking 3-2 double OT decision.
“Our guys were pretty hyped up for this game,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice acknowledged, “and this really set the tone for the season. It was our first league win, and … they have some players that are tough to handle, but our defense was really solid in the second half. They really didn’t have that many solid shots, because we were organized, communicated and had a great half defensively.
Landon Arnold made seven saves for Scio/Friendship (1-4).
Hinsdale 3, Andover/Whitesville 2
ANDOVER — Robert Childs netted a pair of goals, including what proved to be the game-winner at the 29:08 mark of the second half, to lift Hinsdale to its first win of the year following an 0-4 start.
Childs had a hand in all three markers, scoring off a pass from Kadyn Cassidy and then assisting a goal from Brett Bergstrom in the first half. Jacob Elliott assisted Childs’ goal after the break.
Andover/Whitesville fell to 1-5.