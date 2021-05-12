ANDOVER — Kirstin Frazier had three hits and four RBI, leading the Fillmore softball team to a non-league win over Andover on Wednesday.
Also for the Eagles (2-1) in a 24-9 win, Harley Miller had three hits, including a triple and double, with three RBI. Preslee Miller had two hits with triple and double and two RBI.
Pitchers Kirstin Frazier and Emily Krzeminski combined to hold Andover to three hits, striking out six with 12 walks.
Mckayla Brewster and Gabby Terhune pitched for Andover (0-3), combining for nine strikeouts. Olivia Hanks and Kelsey Neidermier both had RBI singles.
NON-LEAGUEBrocton 25, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0CATTARAUGUS — Alex Minnekine marked two of her team’s five hits and had a stolen base in Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s season-opening loss.
Brocton tallied 21 hits, led by Savanna Krystofiak (two doubles, four RBI) and Juli Smith (double, three RBI) with three hits each. Pitcher Juli Smith struck out 12 and walked two.
CLV’s Lexi Mikowicz and Alexis Shattuck combined to strike out five and walk five.
Bolivar-Richburg 15, Belfast 0, 5 inningsBOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg pitcher Jianna Nix held Belfast to two hits over five innings, striking out 11 with no walks.
Mckinlee Harris went 3-for-3 with a double and Madigan Harris was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI. Nix, Jess Majot and Gracie Zilker each added two hits for the Wolverines (3-1).
Sondra Guilford and Anna Drozdowski had the lone hits for Belfast.
Cuba-Rushford 11, Whitesville 5CUBA — Sydney Howard struck out 12 Whitesville batters and walked one, helping Cuba-Rushford (1-4) claim its first victory.
Ella Jaffe and Hunter Jahnke both went 3-for-4 for C-R.
“It was a good game, they were all hitting well,” C-R coach Diana Joseph said. “It’s a positive for us, we were hitting a lot better than we have been. We’re just trying to find our groove.”
For Whitesville (0-2), Gabbi Hall went 2-for-4. Jessica Erdmann struck out nine batters with six walks.
Wellsville 17, Genesee Valley 0, 5 innings
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville’s Makenzie Cowbuwn carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning, finishing the game with 11 strikeouts, three walks and one hit allowed.
Marley Adams went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI, leading the Lions (7-0), who had 19 total hits.
Mallory Sibble was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Emma Dunaway went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Carley Young (RBI), Cowburn (two RBI) and Maddie Spicer (double, two RBI) had two hits each.
Addie Grusendorf broke up the no-hitter with one out in the fifth for the lone hit for Genesee Valley.