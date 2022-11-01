PERRY — The writing was on the wall in the preseason, when it had nine starters back from a team that went 19-3-1 and reached the New York State Class D championship game last fall.

And if it wasn’t then, it certainly was two weeks into the season, when the Fillmore boys soccer team topped Arkport/Canaseraga in its season-opener, won its next three games 21-1 and then edged Section 6 Class B power Allegany-Limestone, 1-0.

