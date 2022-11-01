PERRY — The writing was on the wall in the preseason, when it had nine starters back from a team that went 19-3-1 and reached the New York State Class D championship game last fall.
And if it wasn’t then, it certainly was two weeks into the season, when the Fillmore boys soccer team topped Arkport/Canaseraga in its season-opener, won its next three games 21-1 and then edged Section 6 Class B power Allegany-Limestone, 1-0.
All along, the Eagles have done nothing but reinforce the belief that they’re destined for a return trip to the NYS Final Four, turning in a 16-0 regular season and winning their first three playoff games by scores of 9-0, 3-0 and 4-0 to secure a sectional title. They added more proof to that sentiment on Tuesday night.
Layton Sanasith scored an unassisted goal in the sixth minute and Class D1 champion Fillmore maintained the advantage from there in topping D2 titleist Mount Morris, 3-0, in the Section 5 Class D state qualifier.
The Eagles sewed up their third trip to the state tournament in the last four years, the first two of which ended in the state semis and championship game, respectively. They’ll now face Section 6 Class D champion Ellicottville in Saturday’s Far West Regional in Spencerport — a rematch of last year’s FWR, which Fillmore won handily, 9-0 — with another trip to the final four on the line.
"We were able to go to battle this evening and come out successful,” said first-year Fillmore coach Jarrett Vosburg, whose team ranks No. 2 in Class D in the latest state rankings. “Mount Morris is well-coached and has several quick, skilled guys up front and in the middle of the field that gave us everything we could handle tonight.
“They have nothing to hang their heads about. Congrats to them on an awesome season.”
Still clinging to a 1-0 lead, and with an inspired Mount Morris team giving it everything it had, Fillmore was able to find some breathing room midway through the second half. In the 50th minute, Zach Sisson found Mitch Ward, who buried a shot to give the Eagles some insurance. Seven minutes later, Sisson tallied off a feed from Damon Wood to all but put it away.
Luke Colombo needed three saves to preserve the shutout for Fillmore, now 20-0, which dominated statistically in out-shooting the Blue Devils 12-3 and holding a 5-1 edge in corner kicks and 9-4 advantage in direct kicks. Aidan Stanley turned away 10 shots for Mount Morris (13-7).
“I can't say enough good things about our team tonight,” Vosburg went on. “Our offense was able to get us the lead early off a beautiful goal from Layton. From there, our defense was solid once again, limiting their quality chances and earning their 15th shutout on the season. So much credit for our success this season belongs to them.
“Early in the second half, the offense was able to take some pressure off us with Mitch and Zach scoring twice in the first twenty minutes to give us some breathing room. Sisson and Eben Schilke were difference-makers for us tonight in the center of the field, winning balls and making good decisions for us to start the offense. We also were able to get some high quality minutes from our bench in what was a complete team effort in our bid to represent Section 5 in the regional game this weekend.”
Vosburg added, “We'll enjoy tonight, but get back to work tomorrow in preparation for a high quality Ellicottville team out of Section 6."