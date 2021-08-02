OLEAN — A field of 112 – almost exactly the average over the past 22 years – will tee off Wednesday at Bartlett Country Club in the qualifying round of the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament.
The Twin Tiers’ premier match-play tourney will welcome six former champions: nine-time winner Chris Blocher (1997, ’99, 2007, ’10-’13, ’17 and ’19), two-time victor Jim Brady (1977, ’84), Dan Reiley ’95, Josh Anderson 2001, Eric McHone ’03 and defending champ Jack Geise.
That half-dozen plus Scott Crist (2000) will compete in tonight’s Shootout of Former Champions at Bartlett – in a steeplechase format – starting at 5:30.
The Men’s Amateur field includes 15 players with handicaps of scratch or better and the event will open with an 18-hole medal qualifying round Wednesday.
That qualifier will slot the field into a 32-man Championship Flight with five 16-man brackets filling the rest of the field.
Match play begins on Thursday and Championship Flight losers will be placed in a Consolation flight.
An over-60 consolation flight will be held for players that age who lose their opening-round match in any flight but the Championship. The top eight players, based on their qualifying-round score, are re-bracketed in the new flight and compete in match play through Sunday’s final.
On Friday, the Championship and Consolation brackets will play two rounds and the other flights one, reducing the field to Saturday’s semifinals.
The finals will be Sunday and all flights will play an 18-hole final except the Championship, which is 36.
Wednesday’s tee-off times:
7:50
– Knut Johnsen III (Bartlett), Jim Williams (Allegany Hills), Chris Travis (Allegany Hills)
8:00
– Brady Streich (Coudersport) P-Y, Andrew Forrest (Birch Run) P-Y, Jaxon Morrison (Cardinal Hills) (P-Y)
8:10
– Traden Gray (Cable Hollow) P-Y, Talan Stitt (Bartlett) P-Y, Cole Lechner (Bartlett) P-Y
8:20
– Tracy Bush (PFW), Tim Jones (Bartlett), Jon Orcutt (Bartlett)
8:30
– Adam Bennett (Bartlett), Spencer Cornelius (Pennhills) P-Y, Omar Malik (PAR)
8:40
– Tim Hall Jr. (Bartlett), Corey Haas (Bartlett), John Nick Forrest (Bartlett)
8:50
– Sean Campbell (Bartlett), Matt Moonan (Pennhills), Joel Rosencrance (Bartlett)
9:00
– Starters Time
9:10
– Juan Tomas Arozena (PAR), Michael Davis (Bartlett), Tyler Thomas (Corning)
9:20
– Scott Brady (Bartlett), Kamdyn McClain (Bartlett) P-Y, Chris Reiley (Pennhills)
9:30
– Connor Alfieri (Smethport), Miguel Sancholvz (PAR), Evan Rowane (Kahkwa)
9:40
– Matthew Fuller (Birch Run), Jim Brady (Bartlett), Evan Jordan (Bartlett)
9:50
– Maximiliano Almonacid (PAR), David Horn (Coudersport), Brendan Santana (Smethport)
10:00
– Starters Time
10:10
– Marcus Aiello (Birch Run), Ricky Russell (Bartlett), Dan Schott (Coudersport)
10:20
– Chris Blocher (Bartlett), Jack Geise (PFW), Keith Stauffer (Pennhills)
10:30
– Frank Higgins (Bartlett), Phil Vecchio (Bartlett), Scott Derwick (Bartlett)
10:40
– Dan Reiley (Pennhills), Nolan Swanson (Pinehurst), Matthew Myers (Pennhills)
10:50
– Mike Sherman (Pennhills), Eric Chaffee (Bolivar), RJ Pauly (Bartlett)
11:00
– Starters Time
11:10
– Kaden Heckman (Pennhils) P-Y, Ryan Lechner (Bartlett) P-Y, Darien Swanson (Pinehurst)
11:20
– John Henzel Jr. (PAR), Mike Brady (Coudersport), Doug Wright (PAR)
11:30
– Scott Folts (Bartlett), Mark Reynolds (PAR), Paul Bzdak (Bartlett)
11:40
– Eric McHone (PFW), Andy Hannon (Birch Run), Kyle Henzel (Bartlett)
11:50
– Charles Fitzpatrick (Dbl. Black Diamond), Jake Chapman (Bartlett), Andrew Burroughs (Bolivar)
12:00
– Jeff Worth (PAR), Dave Padlo (PAR, Lorenzo Valone(PAR)
12:10
– Mark Hendrix (Birch Run), Mark Baire (Bartlett), Noah Eddy (PFW)
12:20
– Josh Anderson (PFW), Mitch Faulkner (Pennhills), Curtis Barner (Kane) P-Y
12:30
– Ryan Williams (Bartlett), Adam McDow (Bartlett), Ryan Bartman (Unattached)
12:40
– Roy Dwaileebe (PFW), Bob Colligan Jr. (PFW), Max Bizzak (Kane) P-Y
12:50
– Cameron Myers (Bartlett), James Wright (Bartlett), Jalala Ramadhan (Bartlett)
1:00
– Mike Davis (Coudersport), Chris Drongosky (Harvest Hill), Jacob Goodenow (Cable Hollow)
1:10
– Dante McHone (PAR), Colin Porter (Kane) P-Y, Zach Schaefer(PAR)
1:10
– Dylan Gethicker (Unattached), Trent Unverdorben (Bartlett), Nick Brunenaus (Chautauqua),
1:20
– Brandon Milanowski (Elkdale), Ben Lockwood (Chautauqua), Dominic Puma (Unattached)
1:30
– Steve Kubiak (Pennhills, Mike Hendrix (Birch Run), John Foley (PFW)
1:40
– Tim Stead Jr. (Bonas), Jeffrey Smith (Bonas), Chad Siago (Bonas)
1:50
– Matthew Phillips (Bartlett), Roger Chapman (Unattached), Vincent Baire Sr. (Bartlett)
2:00
– Max Baire Jr. (Bartlett), Tony Ramage (PAR), Tony Lewis (PAR)
2:10
– Jack Morton (Bartlett), Mike Cercone (Pine Acres), Mark Cotton (Pine Acres), Mark Travis (Pine Acres)
PFW
– Previous Flight Winner
PAR
– Previous Area Resident
P-Y – Penn-York Junior