BOLIVAR — In a meet that was decided by three points, something had to make the key difference.
For the Bolivar-Richburg track and field team, that distinction came in the form of the field events — specifically, the throws.
Lloyd Kinnicutt won the shot put and discus and the Wolverines took first in five of six field events in edging Wellsville, 68-65, and also topping Genesee Valley/Belfast (34 points) in a three-way Allegany County meet Thursday.
Rudy Polk won both the long and triple jump and B-R (18-1) also had two track double-winners in Ethan Coleman (100, 200) and Hunter Stuck (both hurdles).
“The field events definitely made a difference,” B-R coach Dave Kottwitz said, “and we were able to score our shot and discus again — we went first, second, fourth (in shot) and first, third, fourth (in discus). Those two specifically were the ones that allowed us to make hay.”
For Wellsville, Noah Joslyn won the 800 and 1,600 and ran on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams. Morgan Torrey took the high jump and led off the No. 1 400 relay team for GV/Belfast.
BOYS TRACK
Friendship/Scio 46, Fillmore 44, Cuba-Rushford 39.5, Houghton 2.5
HOUGHTON — Jordan White won the 200 and long jump and Greg Wesche (800) and Shawn Patrick (triple jump) both added individual firsts to lead Friendship/Scio to a narrow victory.
Matt Majoros (1,600) and Eli Strickland (3,200) won the distance events and ran on the top 3,200 relay team for Fillmore.
Noah Siegel claimed both hurdles, Hunter Rix captured the 100 and both ran on the winning 400 relay team for Cuba-Rushford.
GIRLS TRACK
Wellsville 75, Bolivar-Richburg 65, GV/Belfast 20
BOLIVAR — Alyssa Dorrough was a double-winner, taking the 100 and shot put, and Wellsville used a host of seconds and thirds to secure the victory.
Sam Bidzerkowny captured the 3,000 and led off the top 3,200 relay team for the Lions. Raegan Giardini (800, 1500) and Kori Thomas (both hurdles) each claimed two events and ran on the first-place 1,600 relay team for the Wolverines (13-6). Nadia Baldwin (200, long jump) also won two events.
Alicia Borden won the 400 for Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Fillmore 63, Cuba-Rushford 27, Friendship/Scio 19, Houghton 0
HOUGHTON — Kiera Engler captured the 800 and long jump and anchored the top 400 relay team to key Fillmore.
Sophia Templeton (100) and Hope Russell (triple jump) both had an individual win and were also part of that 400 relay team for Fillmore. For Cuba-Rushford, Sofia Riquelme won the 400 while Libby Drum took the 1,500.
Jenn Dickens (100 hurdles) and Lexi Crossley (200) had wins for Friendship/Scio.