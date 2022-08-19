image1 (3)

Olean’s Dylan Vincent (right) slides under the tag safely from the Mansfield third baseman in a NYCBL game in July earlier this season at Bradner Stadium.

 Derek Gumtow/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Matt Fidurko missed an initial call for an interview because, a mere 19 days after last season ended, the Olean Oilers’ team president was already on the phone with a recruit for 2023.

Yes, even on an uneventful August night, Fidurko was very much engaged in the future of the local New York Collegiate Baseball League franchise. And even now, it’s easy to understand why.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social