OLEAN — Matt Fidurko missed an initial call for an interview because, a mere 19 days after last season ended, the Olean Oilers’ team president was already on the phone with a recruit for 2023.
Yes, even on an uneventful August night, Fidurko was very much engaged in the future of the local New York Collegiate Baseball League franchise. And even now, it’s easy to understand why.
Save for a final unattained strike, this was about as perfect a return as the Oilers could have ever envisioned. And save for a couple of last-minute expenses, it was as successful a maiden voyage for the team’s new leadership, including Fidurko, coach Andrew White and a revamped board of directors, as could have been expected.
IN ITS first action in nearly three calendar years, Olean held the best record in the league’s Western Division (28-14) and had the best mark in the entire circuit until Cortland caught it in the final few days of the season. It hammered Hornell in the division finals, advanced to the championship series and won its home game on a warm Friday night in an entertaining, well-played contest.
Beyond that, it was again one of the NYCBL’s best draws, attracting droves of fans back to Bradner Stadium after three years away. It had not one, but two local standouts — Olean’s Dylan Vincent and Otto-Eldred’s Cole Sebastian — who emerged as not just two of the best players on the Oilers, but two of the best talents in the league, which only helped attendance figures.
Arguably its two best pitchers were from St. Bonaventure.
It boasted a league-best nine all-stars.
And on the list goes.
The only thing of which it fell short: Its third NYCBL title, which slipped through its fingers in gutting fashion after losing Games 2 and 3 in Cortland, both in extra innings, the second after holding an 8-6 lead with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning.
“I don’t think we could have asked for anything more outside of obviously finishing it off at the end,” said Fidurko, now the team president after a long stretch as the program’s director of operations. “We have a 25-year-old president, a 25-year-old head coach … you never know how it’s gonna go, and everything just kind of flowed nicely.
“That’s a credit to everyone who was part of this: our coaches, our volunteers, our board. We just kind of put together an idea … it was text messages back in March of last year. And then to see it come down to what it came down to, being one strike away, you really couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
THESE OILERS, even with the benefit of a fresh slate, still had something of a reputation to live up to.
Olean had made the championship series three times in four years between 2015-’18, winning two (in 2015 and ‘16). It was consistently near the top of the league in both attendance and talent. In 2016, it fielded one of the best teams in New York Collegiate Baseball League history.
And yes, this group had recruited what it felt was a capable roster, and put it in the hands of coaches who’d been around those strong outfits of the past, including White, who played for that ‘16 team, and assistants John Dry and Eric Hemphill. Still, venturing into the unknown, and after being idle for so long, it could well have gone the other way, at least in Year 1. But it didn’t. In fact, for a long stretch, this group showed flashes of the same dominance that the ‘16 group had.
And that only reinforced Fidurko and his board’s decision to bring the Oilers back … and invest much of their own time, energy and finances into the operation.
“There was always that nervousness of we’re bringing it back, will it kind of go back to where it was,” Fidurko admitted. “And it did, obviously, which was fantastic, and it did reinforce what we thought we had.”
But the best part, again, were the relationships that were forged along the way.
“It’s funny, you almost take the baseball part out of it, and what made it worth it for all of us, myself and the coaches, was just the players,” Fidurko said, “and spending time with them over those two months. It’s amazing the friendships you form with these guys. It was tough to see them all leave. We just spent every day together for two months.
“Don’t get me wrong, we all enjoy winning. When you’re winning, it’s a little happier, there’s no doubt about it. (But) we had a great group of guys. We couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys in Year 1 as far as on the field and then behavior as well.”
IN THIS first post-pandemic campaign, Olean didn’t quite break even financially as it hoped. It came close, however, and might have done so had it not been for the extra playoff costs that included transportation to Cortland for the NYCBL final.
But that was the cost of fielding a successful team, and the Oilers have a series of fundraisers coming up to help them become square.
“Winning is expensive,” Fidurko acknowledged. “I think we kind of have it figured out now, we can kind of move forward next year. … The question mark going in was what it would cost us to do it the way we wanted to do it; not how we’ve done it in the past, but our way. We didn’t know the answer because we hadn’t done it ourselves yet.
“There’s definitely some holes to fill; we’ll be accepting donations certainly. But, it wasn’t a terrible year for us, and we came really close at the end.”
And now, after a year under its collective belt, the new board has a blueprint for next summer.
“This year was a lot of learning for us,” Fidurko concluded. “We take that, learn our lesson, and now … look out. We learned our lesson, (fared well) on the field and we’re looking to enhance our fan experience next year; get more people in the crowd.
“We’re excited for 2023, man, I’m pumped.”