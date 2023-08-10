OLEAN — The season ended the same way for the Olean Oilers in two consecutive seasons: one game short of an NYCBL championship.
That fact may still sting for members of the team, who had hopes to finish what the 2022 squad nearly accomplished. But by almost any other measure, the Oilers were a continued success on the field in their second year back from the pandemic.
Oilers president Matt Fidurko spearheaded the group that took on control from franchise founders Brian and Rene O’Connell, who stepped back from running the team, ahead of a return to play in 2022. The results on the field have been near-perfect with, of course, the exception of championship series.
“I think we learned a lot from the first year doing it, you know, on our own,” said Fidurko, who put together the current Board of Directors. “But I thought this year, fan engagement was better. I thought attendance was better, even with the summer of rain that we had. But yeah, I can’t complain, it was a success. Like I said, one game short again. But we’re happy to be there again. It’s just we’ve gotta get over that hump of that one. That one game.”
Fidurko said he considered the 2022 season a validation of what the franchise had accomplished, pre-COVID. So another strong year, both in attendance and in record, added more.
“(It) just validates it even more that we’re doing the right things on the field, getting the right players just being one game short, but that definitely puts the validation in your mind that of, ‘You’ve done this twice now. Maybe it’s not an anomaly.’”
The Oilers finished 25-16-1 in the regular season, first in the Western Division, and have a .637 winning percentage the last two years. Fidurko is proud to boast of the Oilers’ culture, but acknowledged successful teams also need strong recruiting.
“The guys want to come play here, a lot of that’s attributed to how we do things, but also to the fans,” Fidurko said. “You know, guys come here, and they’re able to feel like they’re part of something bigger than just themselves. Whereas a lot of teams in our league, and last summer teams don’t really get the support that we get here in Olean. So it’s really cool for the guys. So it’s a mixture of just how we do things as an organization and then the fan support that we get here. It’s just a really cool experience. But again, it’s all about the players. You can’t win without any players.”
The Oilers hope to bring back head coach Michael Beimel, the young St. Marys, Pa. native and former Oilers catcher, but Fidurko said they are working on details and would allow Beimel to explore career opportunities first.
“We’ve got to work through some things with him,” Fidurko said. “It’s our goal to bring him back and if it’s not him, it will be someone that’s of a similar mold. That seemed to work last year with Whitey, with Andrew White, and having that kind of mold of a former player, younger guy, that’s very player-centric. We do a survey with our guys at the end of the year, it’s anonymous, and he got rave reviews as to be expected.”
The work towards 2024 began maybe three or four days after the season’s end in Rochester at the end of July.
“We’ve already started to try to hit the ground running with player recruitment and getting guys in,” Fidurko said. “It will happen pretty quick. Now we’ll go through some meetings, obviously, we’ll walk through some league meetings, kind of get a picture with the league’s going to look like next year and what we’re going to look like, but it’s a never ending thing.”
It’s only year two of the new management team, but Fidurko said the Oilers are on pace for their best financial year since the transition, but also “even in a while, even before we took it over ourselves.” He said attendance was up, even as the Oilers battled rain throughout the season to get games in and he considered the $2 Tuesday ticket promotion successful. He said they will look to grow fan and sponsor engagement further next summer.
“We’re just trying to break even. We’re finally close to that mark this year,” he said. “The championship put us over (budget) a little bit and I always joke with a couple guys on our staff because that happened to us last year. I said, listen, I think the key of the finances is just to lose, and not make the championship anymore. But no, where we are, we’re just trying to break even. None of us get paid outside of a couple coaches get a little bit of money, but not enough, obviously. So we just want to break even and thanks to all the fans that came up this year, that was huge for us.”
Fidurko said the Oilers will also look to continue hosting the Fourth of July fireworks show at Bradner Stadium, which they took on for the first time.
“We were thrilled with that. We hope to do that again.” he said. “I thought that was really a nice thing for the community. And again, it’s just a simple break-even thing for us.
“Just (give) thanks to everybody that supported us,” Fidurko added, reflecting again on the season. “It’s our organization, but it takes a lot of work. And it’s sponsors, its fans, it’s the City of Olean and their workers. And obviously we pay to use the stadium but those guys go out of their way to make sure that we’re taken care of, anything we need and can’t thank them enough.”
(Times Herald sports editor Sam Wilson may be contacted at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)