ST. BONAVENTURE — In a building where they have played with so much energy, Mark Schmidt said his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team looked “fatigued” and the opponent a “step quicker”.

“It just looked like we were sloppy … coming off of finals maybe,” the 16th-year coach said. “I don’t know. We just didn’t have the step that we needed to have against a good team.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social