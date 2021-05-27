OLEAN — The Olean High softball team got out to an early lead and gave itself a chance in the final inning.
It was what happened in between — a tough sixth frame and three errors — that made the difference.
The Huskies held early advantages of 2-0 and 3-1, but surrendered a four-run sixth before bowing to Falconer, 5-4, in a CCAA I West matchup on Thursday night. Olean (3-2) plated a run in the seventh before seeing its rally fall short.
Tess Spangenburg went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run while Kayla Lynn (4 hits, 5 walks) tossed six strong innings and Ashtan Beckerink (2 hits, no walks) closed out the seventh for the Falcons.
JoJo Gibbons and Chrissy Martin (2 doubles) both had two hits while Kiley Anastasia scattered six hits and four walks and fanned eight in the circle for the Huskies. Coach Steve Anastasia described the contest as “a thriller.”
“We hit the ball hard right at people all night, leaving a lot of runners on base,” he said. “We played solid defense for most of the night, but had some crucial errors at key points in the game.”
CCAA I EAST
Salamanca 13, West Valley 1, 5 inningsSALAMANCA — Emma Brown tripled and Emily Brown doubled and walked twice to spark Salamanca to its second consecutive win.
Emma Brown held West Valley to two hits and one walk as she struck out nine batters. Makenzie Oakes scored three runs, walking twice.
For West Valley, Lauren Frascella threw for three innings and struck out five.
Ellicottville 10, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
CATTARAUGUS — Courtney Sexton marked three hits and an RBI and pitched Ellicottville to a victory, striking out eight while allowing five hits.
Olivia Pitillo (two RBI), Jocelyn Wyatt and Lindsay Swalcy all had a single and a double each for the Eagles.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Alex Minnekine had two hits, three stolen bases and scored the lone run. Lexi Mikowicz had a double and RBI. Mikowicz struck out seven, walked one (with three hit batters) and allowed 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings.
Portville 12, North Collins 1PORTVILLE — Brooke DeYoe tossed a complete-game two-hitter, racking up 10 strikeouts with four walks to spark Portville.
Teagan Kosinski went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for the Panthers, who pulled away from a 2-1 advantage with a three-run third and four-run fourth. Mia Hlasnick scored three times and drove in a run, DeYoe posted two doubles and two RBI and Kylie Blessing had a double and two RBI while all three finished 2-for-4.
Haylee Jasinski tripled with an RBI while Milanie Maciejewski added the other hit for North Collins.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IBolivar-Richburg 5, Cuba-Rushford 2BOLIVAR — After cruising past Cuba-Rushford 18-0 in the teams’ first meeting, Bolivar-Richburg survived a much tougher test this time around.
Jianna Nix struck out six while allowing just three hits and one walk for the Wolverines. McKinlee Harris went 2-for-4 while Kelsey Pacer doubled and Jessica Majot and Trinidy Miller each added one hit for B-R, which used a two-run fifth as a cushion from a 3-2 lead.
Sydney Howard was strong for C-R, allowing just five hits and two walks while fanning three over six innings.
Fillmore 5, Genesee Valley 0FILLMORE — Despite recording just one hit, Fillmore turned eight walks and strong baserunning into a victory.
Kirstin Frazier struck out seven and had no walks while tossing a three-hit shutout for the Eagles. Skylar Gaddy had the lone hit, a two-out double in the sixth after Fillmore had already grabbed a 5-0 lead.
“We played clean in the field (no errors) and although we didn’t create many hits we were patient at the plate, worked some walks and ran the bases well,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said.
Sierra Burrows struck out nine with eight walks in a one-hitter while Raygen Haggstrom had two hits for Genesee Valley (4-4).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Whitesville 15, Belfast 2WHITESVILLE — Zoey Lee struck out nine and scattered six hits with no walks and also went 2-for-4 (double, RBI) to power Whitesville to a Senior Night win.
Serina Button went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and four RBI while Gabbi Hall was 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored for the Blue Jays. Rachel Jackson (RBI) went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and Jessica Erdmann had two hits and two RBI for the Blue Jays, who tallied 15 unanswered runs after falling behind 2-0 in the first, highlighted by a six-run second and five-run sixth.
“This was the best game we’ve played all season,” Whitesville coach Tammy Ellison said. “Zoey did a great job on the mound with no walks. Our seniors were honored before the game and after that, we got down to business.”
Harley Proctor went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI while Emma Sullivan had a hit and a run scored for Belfast.
NON-LEAGUEWellsville 15, Allegany-Limestone 0, 6 inn.WELLSVILLE — Makenzie Cowburn allowed no hits while striking out eight over five innings and Marissa Ordway closed out the combined no-hitter by striking out the side in the sixth to key Wellsville.
Ordway finished 3-for-3 while Lauren Ciccirello and Maddie Spicer both went 2-for-3 with a double, driving in two and one, respectively, for the Lions (16-1). Mattie Burke and Mallory Sibble both had two hits and two RBI while Brazen Beckwith notched two doubles in the win.
Also for Wellsville, Cowburn was 2-for-4 with a double, Marley Adams doubled and drove in three runs and Lindsay Stuck tripled.