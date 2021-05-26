FALCONER — Damon Liguori (132 pounds), Nate Gabler (160) and Chris Bargy (189) earned wins on the mat for Olean Wednesday night, but the Huskies lost to Falconer, 60-13, in a CCAA Div. I dual.
Liguori won a 5-4 decision for Olean (0-2) over Vinnie Bloomberg and Gabler won a 9-0 major decision against Brodie Little. Bargy won by pinfall over Kyle Keefe.
For Falconer, Joey Pillittieri (145), Dalton Caldwell (152) and Collin Beichner (285) had pins.
CCAA DIVISION IISalamanca 24, Franklinville 22FRANKLINVILLE — In a match with only four contested matches, Salamanca won one of them, but took three forfeits to edge Franklinville.
Devin Bialaszewski (285) had a pinfall for the Warriors (2-0).
Everett Leonard (152) and Dylan Bleau (215) had pins for Franklinville (0-2) and John Tinelli (160) won a major decision over Emily Brown, 12-2
Randolph 27, Portville 24RANDOLPH — Randolph won three matches by decision, two by pinfall and one forfeit to edge Portville (0-2).
Cam Morrison (172) had a pin for the Panthers, while Luke Haberly (138) and Jayden Lassiter (189) won decisions over Vince Migliore and Ryan Inkley, respectively.
Randolph’s Joe Nottingham (132) and Kenny Jonson (145) had pins. Dalton McIntyre (152) earned a 10-8 overtime decision over Mario Pascucci.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Salamanca 24, Franklinville 22
102: double forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: double forfeit, 126: double forfeit, 132: K. Spring (S) forfeit, 138: double forfeit, 145: Ellis (S) forfeit, 152: Leonard (F) :45 A. Spring, 160: Tinelli (F) 12-2 MD Brown, 172: McGraw (S) forfeit, 189: Jennings (F) forfeit, 215: Bleau (F) :47 Snyder, 285: Bialaszewski (S) :33 Miller. Exhibition (285): Hardy (S) 1:39 Fetterman.
AT FALCONER Falconer 60, Olean 13
102: Newman (F) forfeit, 110: Lundgren (F) forfeit, 118: Cobb (F) forfeit, 126: Newman (F) forfeit, 132: Liguori (O) 5-4 Bloomberg, 138: Chase (F) forfeit, 145: Pillittieri (F) 1:30 Deemer, 152: D. Caldwell (F) :59 O’Dell, 160: Gabler (O) 4:09 Keefe, 172: H. Caldwell (F) forfeit, 189: Bargy (O) 4:09 Keefe, 215: Johnson (F) forfeit, 285: Beichner (F) 1:07 Kayes.
AT RANDOLPH Randolph 27, Portville 22
102: double forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: Clark (R) 9-0 Kinard, 126: C. Inkley (R) 3-0 DeYoe, 132: Nottingham (R) 1:23 Zeigler, 138: Haberly (P) 12-6 Migliore, 145: Johnson (R) 2:33 Langdon, 152: McIntyre (R) 10-8 OT Pascucci, 160: DeWald (R) forfeit, 172: Morrison (P) :37 Skye, 189: Lassiter (P) 4-1, 215: Emley (P) forfeit, 285: Manroe (P) forfeit.