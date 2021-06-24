FALCONER — The final score indicates that the Portville softball team was handled with relative ease.
But this was a classic case of the scoreboard failing to tell the whole story.
The Panthers, by and large, were able to hit with top-seeded Falconer, a Class C program that finished second (just one game shy of first) in a league of Class A and B teams. They hit three home runs to the Golden Falcons’ two. And they weren’t exactly bitten by the little things, issuing just one walk while playing mostly solid defense.
The difference?
Falconer was able to squeeze a little bit more out of its offense and was a little more opportunistic. And the Golden Falcons, quite simply, are just that good.
Tess Spangenburg, formerly of Andover, went 2-for-3 with a momentum-swinging three-run home run and Falconer answered every big Portville inning with an even bigger inning in downing the Panthers, 13-3, in the Section 6 Class C championship on Thursday afternoon.
It was a tough ending to another tremendous season, albeit shortened season, for coach Bill Torrey’s team, which won 16-straight following a season-opening loss, won the CCAA I East division with a 12-0 record and reached its fourth-straight sectional final, where it’s gone 2-2 since 2017.
“FALCONER hits the ball really well,” Torrey said, “and if they’re not hitting it where you are, then you have to score with them. We were able to hit with them, we just weren’t able to manufacture the same runs.”
Felecia Capito hit a leadoff solo home run to give No. 2 Portville a 1-0 advantage in the second inning, but Falconer answered with four in the bottom half. In the third inning, Faith Capito and Mia Hlasnick each launched their own solo shots to make it 4-3, but the Golden Falcons responded with six more in the bottom half.
“The way it’s going, it’s, ‘OK, let’s settle down now and see if we can chip away (again),” Torrey said. “It’s a scoreless fourth and fifth, they tack on three more in the sixth and then nothing in the seventh.
“We hit the ball a little bit (Falconer held a 19-11 advantage), we had few errors. But (Falconer) hits the ball from top to bottom, and when I say they did, they did. They hit into the gaps; every girl on that team could take a single to a double. They were going to get every base they could, they’re very talented.”
Added Torrey of the challenge, “We’re a pretty solid team defensively, so you think, if they hit it where we are and we hit it where they aren’t, we’ve got a pretty good chance. But instead, it was the other way around. And we couldn’t capitalize with those timely hits.”
IN THE second inning, the Panthers not only took the lead on Capito’s home run, but followed by loading the bases with no outs. But a potentially big payout was quashed when Falconer managed a 5-2-3 double play on a hard-hit ball to third base and coaxed a pop fly out to end the inning.
Later, Hlasnick hit a rocket to third that was snared for an out rather than bringing home a run. Portville also hit a shot to first base, with a runner on, that was hauled in for another double play.
“And that just kind of takes the wind out of your sail,” Torrey acknowledged. “I thought that (second) inning was going to blow things open and instead we only get one. But that spoke more to their talent than our ability to hit the ball.”
He added: “It’s hard to have a big inning when you get two quick outs like that.”
Ashton Beckerink tossed four-plus shutout innings of relief, scattering five hits with just one walk. Macy Youngberg went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored and Ashley Pierce was 3-for-3 while scoring twice.
Spangenburg’s three-run shot came as part of that six-run third.
FOR PORTVILLE, which finished the season 16-2, Mallory Welty went 2-for-3 while Teagan Kosinski went 2-for-4. Brooke DeYoe recorded the only strikeout of the game while surrendering just one walk.
In a contest that featured 30 total hits, including five home runs, and just four total walks and one strikeout, the outcome came down largely to one factor, Torrey pointed out: Falconer, which finished just a game behind Fredonia for the CCAA I West title, generated a little more production.
Its seniors, however, a group that consists of Hlasnick, DeYoe, both Capitos, Olivia Emley and Reggie Tkacik — the former two of whom were with the team as eighth-graders when Portville won its first sectional title in 2017, and almost all of whom were contributors on the Panthers’ 2019 title team — helped give Portville a chance.
And it’s a group that will be missed, Torrey maintained.
“As always, just so proud of the effort,” he said. “It’s a tremendous group to be around; they’re not just good players, they’re good kids. We knew win or lose (in a COVID year) this was going to be our last game, so we said, ‘let’s give it our best shot.’
“We did that. That’s all I can ask.”