FALCONER — Back in early August, Phil Vecchio described the Olean High football team’s fronts as a “work in progress.” Three weeks later, his Huskies are still looking to find their way on the line of scrimmage.
The Huskies had a difficult time generating a rushing attack and protecting their quarterback while having an equally tough time stopping their opponent’s ground game. The result was a season-opening 28-6 loss to Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove in a non-league contest at Bill Race Field Friday night.
Brady Fuller ran in from 12 yards out to give F/CV/MG an 8-0 first-quarter advantage. By the end, he totaled 112 yards and two TDs on 16 rushes while the Cougars finished with 246 yards on 39 carries.
Olean, meanwhile, was limited to just 14 yards on 18 carries.
“They dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Vecchio acknowledged, “and it’s really difficult to win a football game when that happens.”
Of where the Huskies go from here in that area, he added: “We need to find some grit and determination to try to battle with these teams that we’re gonna be facing.”
F/CV/MG went up 16-0 in the second quarter and brought a 22-6 advantage into the break. Joe Mest found Noah Gallo on a 7-yard touchdown pass to get Olean on the board in the second quarter, and the Huskies received the ball after halftime with a chance to make it a one-score game, but couldn’t capitalize.
The Cougars made it 28-6 on Fuller’s second score of the game with 4:32 left in the third quarter and the teams played to a stalemate from there.
“We had a decent gain on our first play (out of halftime),” Vecchio noted. “We had 2nd-and-5, we tried to run two more times and didn’t get the first down. I thought about going for it, but it was still early enough in the game. We punted away and they ended up going on a 65-yard drive, all runs. We had trouble stopping the run.”
Roger Markham ran 11 times for 83 yards and caught three passes for another 51 yards and a touchdown for F/CV/MG. Lucas Sopak finished 8-for-15 passing for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
For Olean, Mest went 13-of-26 passing for 146 yards, a TD and two interceptions. Austin Miles had five receptions for 79 yards. Defensively, Gallo racked up a team-best 10 tackles while Caine DeGolier and Manoah Miketish chipped in six each.
But much like last year, when they dropped a 34-0 decision in a league contest, the Huskies couldn’t quite match up with the Curt Fischer-led cooperative program. Behind their decisive edge on the ground, the Cougars held a 323-160 edge in total yards.
“They went double-tight, stack-I, unbalanced; we worked all week on adjusting to stuff,” Vecchio said. “It’s just, we have a lot of young guys, a lot of first-year varsity players, a lot of sophomores. Their eyes were a little big. It was their first time under the lights, but we anticipate that they’ll learn from this and get better.”
The Huskies did throw for 146 yards, committed no penalties according to the submitted box score, and neither team fumbled. Olean also played F/CV/MG to a 6-0 game after halftime. Were there any other positives they could take from this opening-night setback?
“Our guys fought,” Vecchio said. “The guys that have been here know what a varsity football game is all about. A lot of guys got their first taste. We anticipate those guys to play better as we go. We did some decent things offensively. We didn’t really do a good job of getting to the second level.
“When Joe had time, he made plays, but he played a lot of the game under duress.”