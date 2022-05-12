BELMONT — You might not have guessed it from the final score.
But in the teams’ third meeting of the season, the Friendship/Scio and Genesee Valley/Belfast softball teams played a wild one.
Nevaeh Ross registered 17 strikeouts with two walks and F/S plated five runs in its final at-bats to down GV/B 9-4 in an 11-inning Allegany County Division I marathon on Thursday night.
Kendra Gleason went 3-for-5 while Keely Sisson was 3-for-4 and Jaedyn Shields 2-for-5 for F/S. Tied 3-3 after regulation, the teams played two scoreless extra innings, which included starting a runner at second base in the ninth. They then traded runs in the 10th to push the game to the 11th. Friendship/Scio (12-4) came alive with a five-run top half before shutting down the JagDogs in the bottom half for the win.
Hannah Southwick-Powers fanned 10 with two walks while Harley Proctor was 2-for-4 and Abby Sullivan doubled for GV/B (6-9). Friendship/Scio outhit the JagDogs 15-5.
F/S won all three of those matchups this season, though two — 3-0 and 9-4 in 11 innings — were competitive from start to finish.
“It was an unbelievable game, the fans got their money’s worth tonight,” GV/B coach Mark Sullivan said. “We had a chance to win, they had a chance to win; both teams played unreal, good defense.
“Hannah got a little bit tired toward the end, but she went all 11 innings and kept battling all the way through; she pitched her heart out. Nevaeh was tough as always.”
He added, “The final score was not indicative of how the game went. It probably should have been more 5-4, 6-4. But give them credit, they battled, we battled, and I was pleased. This is the best team we’ve seen this year, we played them close twice and played a three-hour game in this one.”
Fillmore 15, Andover/Whitesville 4
FILLMORE — Torann Wolfer went 3-for-5 with five RBI and two runs and Preslee Miller tripled, drove in a run and scored four to lead Fillmore.
Saige Friedl was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Emily Krzeminski (RBI) and Oakley Frazier (2 runs) both went 2-for-3 for the Eagles. Friedl earned the win, striking out five (5 walks) while allowing six hits. Up 2-1 early, Fillmore (9-6) piled up 12 runs over the next four innings to pull away.
“It was one of our more complete games of the year,” said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley, whose team avenged a 9-6 loss to A/W from last month. “Torann had a great day at the plate and up, and down the lineup we put a lot of balls into play. Defensively, we were consistent and minimized mistakes and held A/W in check.
“A/W beat us down at their place, so we knew we had to be on our game to get the win.
Aisleen Hamilton posted two hits for Andover/Whitesville (9-6).
CCAA II EAST
Portville 11, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
PORTVILLE — Mallory Welty (6 strikeouts) and Alisha Dickerson combined to strike out nine and walk four in a three-hit shutout to lead Portville.
Welty finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and two runs while was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for the Panthers. Mia Welty was 2-for-4, drove in three runs and scored once. Portville (14-1) jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead and then plated eight runs across the third, fourth and fifth innings to complete the season sweep of C-LV.
Alex Minnekine collected two of the three hits while Kaylee Marek surrendered nine hits with five walks and a strikeout for the Timberwolves (2-9).
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 10, Avoca/Prattsburgh 1
AVOCA — Jessica Majot fired a complete-game one-hitter, striking out seven with no walks, to key Bolivar-Richburg.
McKinlee Harris doubled twice while driving in two runs and scoring twice and Hailey Mascho (RBI, run) and Malayna Ayers (RBI, 3 runs) also had two hits for the Wolverines (14-1). Madigan Harris doubled and drove in a run for B-R, which used a four-run first inning to take control and a five-run sixth to pull away.
Emma Charlton had the lone hit for Avoca/Prattsburgh.