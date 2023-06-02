GOWANDA — A year later, with the same two teams playing for a trip to Long Island, Westfield was surely out for revenge against Friendship/Scio.
It didn’t matter. Nevaeh Ross was just too dominant for the Wolverines.
Ross threw a no-hitter Friday night in a Far West Regional Class D softball rematch, retiring 20 straight batters after Westfield’s leadoff batter reached base on an error. F/S won 3-0, a year after beating Westfield 4-0.
The repeat regional victory sends coach Deb Warner’s team back to Long Island, where it will play either Edwards-Knox (Section 10) or Poland (Section 3) on Friday (2 p.m.) at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island. Edwards-Knox and Poland play tonight in Syracuse.
Ross struck out 14 batters without a walk or hit allowed and faced the minimum number of batters — 21 — as her sister Morghyn Ross, a freshman catcher, threw out the leadoff runner at second.
In a pitcher’s duel with Westfield’s Haleigh Dellow, F/S (20-3) slowly turned the tide with big hits from Nevaeh and Morghyn later in the game.
After three scoreless, hitless innings, F/S got on the board in the top of the fourth, sparked by Nevaeh Ross reaching on a hit-by-pitch. Ross’ aggressive baserunning brought her to third on a sacrifice bunt, then she scored the game’s first run on a double from her sister Morghyn Ross. The younger Ross launched a one-out, 3-2 pitch to right-center, bouncing off the wall.
Kiara Grover drove a second run in the fourth with a hard-hit single off the glove of a sprinting Westfield right fielder, bringing in Morghyn Ross.
Nevaeh Ross led off the top of the sixth with a solo home run over the center field fence, aiding her own cause for a 3-0 lead. She struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth: her third three-punch out inning.
In the seventh, Westfield’s first two batters popped out before Nevaeh Ross finished off the win with one last strikeout.
Section 6 champion Westfield, the No. 2 ranked class D team in the state (F/S was third), ends the season at 20-2. Dellow struck out nine batters with three hits allowed: one each to both Ross sisters and Grover.