MORICHES — The final game of the Big 30 high school softball season turned out to be, all factors considered, the best.
But unfortunately for Friendship/Scio, the region’s last standing team fell agonizingly to a marathon victory on the biggest stage of the season, the state championship at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.
Saturday’s New York State Class D championship lasted more than three hours as Friendship/Scio and Section 4’s Deposit/Hancock played deep into extra innings until the defending champions from Deposit finally ended the Eagles’ title hopes in the 13th inning.
After the two sides traded scoreless eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th innings, Deposit’s Olivia Johnston led off the 13th with a triple and scored on a wild pitch before Kaitlyn Macumber launched a solo home run. The two big hits finally gave Deposit some breathing room and it survived two two-out F/S hits in the bottom of the 13th to win, 5-3.
“We had a great season,” F/S coach Deb Warner said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. They are co-county champs, won sectionals, regionals and were a finalist (in the) state championship. The girls worked hard all season to get this far — it’s just tough to get this far and just fall a couple runs short. We knew it would be tough and these ladies were resilient all through the year and especially this game.”
F/S pitcher Nevaeh Ross allowed seven hits and three earned runs, throwing all 13 innings. She finished the afternoon with 20 strikeouts and two walks. Her shutout streak — not allowing a run all postseason — ended in the top of the third with two Deposit hits, the latter an RBI single by Sarah Gross.
After a leadoff infield single by Avery Lamberson in the bottom of the third, Ross gave F/S its first, and only, lead with a powerful home run to left field.
Deposit got back in front after two costly infield errors and a Gross RBI sac bunt in the fifth, however, leading 3-2.
The Eagles had another comeback in the sixth, as Katherine Lamberson led off by reaching first on a dropped third strike and advanced to second and third on an error and groundout, then scored on a Kadence Donohue RBI single. F/S threatened to take the lead as Kiara Grover’s single moved Donohue to third with one out, but Macumber and Deposit escaped with two strikeouts.
Twice in extra innings, F/S had the potential winning run in scoring position. Donohue walked with two outs in the eighth and advanced on a wild pitch, but a strikeout ended the chance at a walk-off.
In the 10th, Ross and Katherine Lamberson both walked, with Ross on third after a wild pitch. But with two outs, an attempted delayed steal didn’t fool Deposit as Macumber made a quick throw back to the plate for the third out.
Protecting a two-run lead in the bottom of the 13th, Macumber retired the first two F/S batters before Morghyn Ross and Donohue hit back-to-back, two-out singles. But a pop fly to short right field proved to be the Eagles’ final out, dashing their state title hopes more than three hours after the game’s first pitch.
Nevaeh Ross went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI while Donohue went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two walks.
Macumber struck out 18 batters with five walks in an eight-hit, 13-inning performance. She was also her team’s leading batter, going 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI.
“We fell short after a long battle but every inning, they did put it all out there,” Warner said. “We really didn’t get our bats going or the short game that we have been working on. Nevaeh was strong on the mound and at bat like she always is.”
Friendship/Scio (21-4) had its season ended by D/H for the second-straight year after falling to it in last year's state semis.
Deposit/Hancock (22-2) won its third consecutive state championship: 2019, 2022 and 2023, with no season in 2020 and no state tournament in ‘21.
The Eagles won a third straight sectional title and returned to the state final four, even going a step further to the final this time. While the battery combination of junior Nevaeh and her younger sister Morghyn Ross, the freshman catcher, will return, F/S will have to replace six seniors set to graduate.
“I'm proud of the whole team,” Warner concluded. “We will miss our seniors: Logan Roberts, Kadence Donohue, Katie Lamberson, Kiara Grover, Claire Calhoun and Aryana Hale. We have work to do to fill those positions. Wish them the best.
“It was a great season.”