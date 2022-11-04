FRANKLINVILLE — Gian Nuzzo looked at his teammates and coaches on the sideline and shrugged.
There was nothing else the Franklinville/Ellicottville quarterback could do. What was supposed to be a sweep to the right according to coach Jason Marsh turned into improvisation from Nuzzo. The senior quickly flipped the ball away under pressure to Beau Bielecki who waltzed in untouched for a 7-yard touchdown.
By that point, the Titans led by four touchdowns three minutes before halftime. They coasted to a dominating and shocking 49-3 victory over Portville in Friday’s Section 6, Class D football semifinal.
“To be honest, I really don’t know what happened,” Nuzzo said as he chewed off a piece of a victory doughnut. “I just trust my players, trust whatever we’re doing, and we make things happen.”
As Marsh put it, “It was definitely a broken play. We were getting a few bounces tonight.”
The second-seeded Titans (8-2) will likely need a few more when they meet unbeaten Randolph for the section championship at 3 p.m. Thursday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Cardinals improved to 9-0 with a 37-7 semifinal triumph over Clymer/Sherman/Panama on Friday.
F/E is going into the final on high.
“Honestly, that was probably the best game we’ve played all season,” said Marsh, whose Titans squeaked out a 16-8 overtime victory over No. 3 Portville (7-3) in week 4 of the regular season.
And it came under challenging circumstances.
“Hats go off to our kids,” Marsh continued. “They fought through a lot this week. We had a lot of illness with flu and stuff this week. A lot of guys missing practice. These kids persevered tonight. That’s one of the lessons we teach as a team in our program. We want to teach perseverance, and they sure did it tonight.”
Bielecki and Nuzzo led the way. Bielecki produced four touchdowns – two each on offense and defense – and Nuzzo accounted for four scores – two passing and two on the ground.
Nuzzo’s 3-yard TD run with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Titans a 42-3 lead and put a running clock in motion for the final 14 minutes.
Bielecki bookended the F/E effort with interception returns for touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters. On the first pick-six, he took away a quick pass to the flat and returned it 38 yards untouched.
“Scouting report,” Marsh said. “It was something we knew they had. The kids recognized it. He took a chance on it and it paid off.”
It was all downhill from there for Portville.
“They beat us in all three phases of the game. By a lot,” PCS coach Josh Brooks said. “They killed us up front. They’re bigger, stronger, faster. They were tonight.
“Special teams hurt us,” he added. “We couldn’t get the ball moving on offense. The pick-six early really got momentum going in their direction. Credit to their coaching staff. It’s a really good staff. We took one on the chin, that’s for sure.”
A blocked punt by Billy Slavinski – his second in as many weeks – set up FE’s second touchdown, a 10-yard scramble from Nuzzo.
On the next Titans possession, Nuzzo (3-of-6 for 87 yards through the air) lofted a ball to a leaping Hunter Smith for an 18-yard score. Nuzzo, who totaled 79 yards on 11 carries, set up the TD with a 29-yard run in which he started right and reversed field.
F/E continued to pile it on as Nuzzo found Bielecki for 59 yards on the second play of the third quarter. Bielecki’s final TD came on a 25-yard interception return.
“Beau is a great player,” Nuzzo said. “He’s phenomenal. He puts in the work every day. He works hard and is such a good kid.”
Smith led the Titans on the ground with 85 yards on 15 attempts. F/E outgained Portville 263-35.
“I really thought this was going to be a slugfest,” Marsh said. “The game we had with them the first time went to overtime and that was a real tight game. It was two even teams on that field. Our kids really came today and played their tails off.”
The Panthers didn’t collect their first first down until less than minutes before halftime and they couldn’t move the ball on the ground, going for minus-22 yards on 22 rushes.
Luke Petryszak completed 4 of 14 passes for 57 yards, with two going to Bryce Findlay for 35 yards.
Portville’s points came on a 42-yard Bryan Randolph field goal.
Slavinski, Owen Chudy, Ben Brol, Koda Curtis, Tyler Gibas, and Drew Goss each had tackles for loss for F/E. A Brol fumble recovery set up Bielecki’s rushing touchdown.
“Their defensive tackles are studs,” Brooks said of Curtis and Gibas. “Their defensive ends are no slouches, and their linebackers … there’s just no weaknesses on their team. They have a ton of athletes everywhere. One kid comes off the field, another goes in who is a great athlete. They’re just loaded.”
As the final minutes ticked away, the F/E cheering section chanted “We want Randolph.”
“I feel great about it,” Nuzzo said of the Titan’s next matchup. “I think we have the best chance to win. Just looking forward to it.”
The Cardinals won 28-12 at Franklinville in week 3 and also beat the Titans in last year’s sectional title game.
“We know what we’re getting,” Marsh said. “Randolph is a big, physical, tough team. We’re going to have to play another great football game to be able to beat Randolph.”
Portville, meanwhile, finishes one win short of Highmark Stadium for the second straight season.
“We’re definitely losing some seniors that are solid,” Brooks said. “Certainly, we’re not overly disappointed. Seven-and-3 is a good record. Class D is a very good class this year with Randolph being what they are, F/E improving from our earlier matchup, and CSP is always solid. This Class D is no joke. To finish 7-3 is something to be proud of.”