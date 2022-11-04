FRANKLINVILLE — Gian Nuzzo looked at his teammates and coaches on the sideline and shrugged.

There was nothing else the Franklinville/Ellicottville quarterback could do. What was supposed to be a sweep to the right according to coach Jason Marsh turned into improvisation from Nuzzo. The senior quickly flipped the ball away under pressure to Beau Bielecki who waltzed in untouched for a 7-yard touchdown.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social