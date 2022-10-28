ELLICOTTVILLE — The beginning wasn’t pretty, but the middle and end showed why the Franklinville/Ellicottville football team has aspirations of playing for a Section 6 title at Highmark Stadium.

The Titans shook off a slow start and buried Gowanda/Pine Valley with three straight second-half touchdowns Friday night en route to a 35-14 Class D playoff quarterfinal victory.

