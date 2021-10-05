It had the feel of a crossroads kind of moment.
The Franklinville/Ellicottville football team had just seen a 20-14 halftime lead evaporate into a 36-26 loss to a Randolph squad that has since established itself as the group to beat in Class D. More than that, it was a party to a particularly ugly incident in which an F/E player retaliated against a clear late hit by taking his helmet off and slamming it into the head of that Randolph player and throwing a punch before being ejected and issued a subsequent two-game suspension.
Just two weeks in — smarting from a two-score loss and down one of their top players — there already seemed to be two distinct directions this Titans season could potentially go. But that’s not necessarily the way they viewed it.
F/E, remember, was still in transition mode after losing 16 seniors, many of them key contributors, from last year’s sectional championship team. There were bound to be bumps in the road and it was understandable that the Cardinals, now 5-0 and ranked No. 3 in the NYS Class D rankings, would be one of them. Then, too, it had been in this position before, dropping its opener to Akron last spring before rattling off seven-straight victories en route to that Class D crown.
And so, there was no panic. It merely stayed the course.
And in doing so, the Titans have responded splendidly, winning each of their last three games in dominating fashion — by a combined count of 132-20.
“The guys understood, one loss wasn’t the end of it,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said. “They knew we still had a lot of room for growth. I’m proud of the guys, because the way they did look at that loss, it was like, ‘Hey, this is something